Two Suffolk settlements named among the best places to live in the East

Two Suffolk settlements have been named among the best places to live in the East of England by the Sunday Times.

Boxford and Woodbridge were chosen by the national newspaper on criteria including their schools, transport links, broadband connections, culture, green space, and the health of their high streets.

Debuting on the list, the village of Boxford was chosen for its "thriving" atmosphere, beautiful old houses and great amenities, including an outstanding school, farmers’ market, and what could be the oldest village shop in the country.

The market town of Woodbridge is a recurrent feature in the Sunday Times Best Places to Live Guide. This year, the town warranted its inclusion due to being "beautiful and buzzy", with lovely period houses, and a picturesque stretch of the River Deben.

The paper also commented that the town is getting "cooler", with younger people taking advantage of its combination of cosmopolitan living and nearby countryside and coast.

Locals in Boxford and Woodbridge have reacted positively to the announcements, with John Risby, director of Choose Woodbridge, saying: “It is great to see Woodbridge has once again received national recognition as a brilliant place to live, work and shop."

“Woodbridge continues to showcase itself as a fantastic town, thanks both to its picturesque surroundings and its array of independent businesses we are so proud to champion.

“We would encourage everyone to come and see what makes this town so special.”

Bryn Hurren, district councillor for Boxford said: "I think it's the people who live here that make Boxford great. We are a local community and the facilities we have are what makes Boxford tick.

"We've retained our commercial premises, a butchers', a surgery and a school that is fantastic. Other villages haven't.

"This is an honour."

Helen Davies, The Sunday Times property editor, said: “The Sunday Times Best Places to Live list is necessarily subjective. Leave it just to statistics and you will never capture the spirit of a place.

"When we launched the inaugural list, London’s gravitational pull was strong, the WFH revolution had not yet reached our doorstep and high streets were stacked with chains. How times have changed."

“This year we have discovered new best places to live, from resurgent city centres in the North, rejuvenated suburbs across the country, hidden villages in the Southwest, and a commutable Scottish island.

“We hope there is something to suit everyone.”

Other places in East Anglia were also included on the list, with the Sunday Times choosing Norwich as the best place to live in the East of England.

Other places named include Leigh-on-Sea and Saffron Waldon in Essex, St Ives, in Cambridgeshire, and Great Massingham in Norfolk.