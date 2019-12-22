It should be a drier day - but some flood warnings are still in place

Thornham Magna has had alot of flooding near the Four Horseshoes Pub. Taken earlier this week Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Less rain is expected to fall today - and the afternoon looks dry - but there is still a risk of flooding in some areas following the wet weather.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This morning 92 flood warnings are in place across England, with only two in Suffolk - the River Brett from Lavenham to Higham and the Chediston watercourse at Halesworth. But many flood alerts, which mean flooding is possible, are still in place in the county.

READ MORE: In pictures: Heavy rain leads to a day of flooding in Suffolk and Essex

Looking at today's forecast, Fred Best, a forecaster from Wetherquest, said only 1/2mm is expected to fall.

You may also want to watch:

He said this morning there could be patchy showers, but they would clear by lunchtime, paving the way for a dry and sunny afternoon.

It is also looking dry overnight, though he said there could be the odd shower, and during tomorrow.

He said: "The Environment Agency do have a few flood warnings across Suffolk and quite a few flood alerts. The rain we see is not going to be huge amounts, but obviously anywhere that still has flooding from earlier this week, any rain will exacerbate that a little bit."

The top temperature today will be 8/9C and overnight it will drop to 4/5C.

Looking ahead to next week, Christmas Day is looking dry and sunny, but it may rain on Boxing Day.