E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

It should be a drier day - but some flood warnings are still in place

PUBLISHED: 08:27 22 December 2019 | UPDATED: 08:27 22 December 2019

Thornham Magna has had alot of flooding near the Four Horseshoes Pub. Taken earlier this week Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Thornham Magna has had alot of flooding near the Four Horseshoes Pub. Taken earlier this week Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Less rain is expected to fall today - and the afternoon looks dry - but there is still a risk of flooding in some areas following the wet weather.

This morning 92 flood warnings are in place across England, with only two in Suffolk - the River Brett from Lavenham to Higham and the Chediston watercourse at Halesworth. But many flood alerts, which mean flooding is possible, are still in place in the county.

READ MORE: In pictures: Heavy rain leads to a day of flooding in Suffolk and Essex

Looking at today's forecast, Fred Best, a forecaster from Wetherquest, said only 1/2mm is expected to fall.

You may also want to watch:

He said this morning there could be patchy showers, but they would clear by lunchtime, paving the way for a dry and sunny afternoon.

It is also looking dry overnight, though he said there could be the odd shower, and during tomorrow.

He said: "The Environment Agency do have a few flood warnings across Suffolk and quite a few flood alerts. The rain we see is not going to be huge amounts, but obviously anywhere that still has flooding from earlier this week, any rain will exacerbate that a little bit."

The top temperature today will be 8/9C and overnight it will drop to 4/5C.

Looking ahead to next week, Christmas Day is looking dry and sunny, but it may rain on Boxing Day.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Game of Thrones stars apply to modernise historic farmhouse home

Rose Leslie and Kit Harrington have applied to modernise their Suffolk home Picture: Chris J Ratcliffe/PA Wire

Multiple reports of cars stuck in deep water as Suffolk flood warnings remain in place

Peugeot caught in the flood water on Lower Road in Lavenham Picture: KARL GRIMWADE

Schools for first 10 new SEND units announced - here’s the list

Copleston High School will be one of the first 10 to have a specialist unit open in September 2020. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Bus crashes into A&E at Ipswich Hospital

A bus has crashed into the canopy over Ipswich Hospital's A&E Department Picture: CONTRIBUTED

WATCH: ‘It’s Christmas Eve, buh!’ – Suffolk posties record hilarious video

Leiston and Aldeburgh posties come together to sing a special version of 'Fairytale in New York' Picture: BETH DUNTHORNE

Most Read

Game of Thrones stars apply to modernise historic farmhouse home

Rose Leslie and Kit Harrington have applied to modernise their Suffolk home Picture: Chris J Ratcliffe/PA Wire

Multiple reports of cars stuck in deep water as Suffolk flood warnings remain in place

Peugeot caught in the flood water on Lower Road in Lavenham Picture: KARL GRIMWADE

Schools for first 10 new SEND units announced - here’s the list

Copleston High School will be one of the first 10 to have a specialist unit open in September 2020. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Bus crashes into A&E at Ipswich Hospital

A bus has crashed into the canopy over Ipswich Hospital's A&E Department Picture: CONTRIBUTED

WATCH: ‘It’s Christmas Eve, buh!’ – Suffolk posties record hilarious video

Leiston and Aldeburgh posties come together to sing a special version of 'Fairytale in New York' Picture: BETH DUNTHORNE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Will Felixstowe seafront restaurant open again in the new year?

The former Delphine's Diner on Felixstowe seafront Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

It should be a drier day - but some flood warnings are still in place

Thornham Magna has had alot of flooding near the Four Horseshoes Pub. Taken earlier this week Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sunday Snap: Lambert’s quiet word with Toto, Norwood caught red handed and Holy’s ‘Elf’ moment

Town manager Paul Lambert has words with Toto Nsiala after substituting him at Fratton Park. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Violent Suffolk criminal with 167 offences to his name is back behind bars

Philip Day was jailed for eight weeks at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich man awaits sentence for throwing meat cleaver at police

Daniel Middlemiss will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists