103-year-old reveals the secret to long life

Published: 11:00 AM December 31, 2020

A woman who recently celebrated her 103rd birthday has attributed her old age to a life-long passion for swimming.

Margaret Warburton lives in the Colne View care home in Halstead and was joined by residents and staff for the occasion on November 15, which was filled with cake, balloons and a video call to her family.

The centenarian was a keen swimmer in her younger years, winning trophies and awards as a child.

Margaret was a keen swimmer in her younger years and is pictured here with her trophies aged 17 - Credit: Margaret Warburton

Continuing to swim into her 90s was what she thinks gave her so many years and said: "It’s good for your lungs and improves your breathing.

"I didn’t think I would ever live to be 103, it’s amazing.

You may also want to watch:

"I had a wonderful time celebrating my birthday with my Colne View family, and the performance from the Salvation Army was the icing on the cake, as they have played such a huge part in my life.”

When Margaret grew up in London with four siblings, her parents were both officers for the Salvation Army and she later followed in their footsteps by taking on the same role for eight years.

The band made an appearance on her birthday by recording a special performance to celebrate the big day.

As well as her passion for swimming, the 103-year-old is a talented pianist and brought her piano to the care home when she moved in three years ago and still plays most days.

Razvan Stanbeca, home manager at Colne View, said: “We love a party here at Colne View, and Margaret’s birthday truly was an occasion to celebrate.

"From enjoying a slice of cake to tapping our feet along to the music, we all had a wonderful time celebrating this special milestone.”