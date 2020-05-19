Man charged with murder after death of man in pub

A man was found dead at the Swiss Bell pub in Braintree. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A man has been charged with murder after a man died in a pub in Braintree.

Lawrence Bourke, 23, of Lister Road, Braintree, is due to appear via video link at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, May 19.

It follows the death of a man at The Swiss Bell pub, in Mountbatten Road, on Sunday.

Essex Police have now named the man who died as Scott Gilhooly, aged 44, from Braintree.

A post mortem examination was carried out on Mr Gilhooly on Monday, which found he died as a result of stab wounds to the chest and neck.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding Mr Gilhooly’s death and anyone who has information that could assist with our enquiries is asked to call the North Major Crime Team on 101 or email scd.appeals.essex@essex.pnn.police.uk.”

Officers have also been carrying out patrols in the area and anyone with information is also urged to speak to them.

Alternatively, contact the Crimestoppers charity 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org