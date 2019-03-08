Drugs youth given five mile exclusion order

A 17-year-old youth found with more than 60 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine has been banned from going within five miles of the town’s railway station.

The youth, who cannot be identified because of his age, admitted two offences of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply last year.

He was given a youth rehabilitation order, with 18 months supervision, a 20 day rehabilitation activity requirement, a curfew from 7am-7pm and a six month ban from going within five miles of Colchester railway station.

Sentencing him at Ipswich Crown Court, Judge John Devaux said the youth had been attracted by the promise of money and a glamorous lifestyle.

Officers stopped him in Colchester and found 38 wraps of cocaine and 23 of heroin in a man-bag.

Sarah Vine, defending, said her client had been a prime candidate to be involved in drug dealing as he had little structure in his life but since his arrest he had made progress and was at a critical point in his life.