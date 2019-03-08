'Avoid the water' warning as mystery sickness puts beach goers in hospital

Emergency serivices were called to the beach in Frinton after beach goers reported coughing and gasping for breath Picture: PETER BASH Citizenside

Tourism chiefs have asked beach goers to avoid the water after a number of people were struck by sudden and unexplained ill-health.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A couple of officials in a dinghy warn people to get out of the water at the sea in Frinton, Essex Picture: MARK WRAY/PA WIRE A couple of officials in a dinghy warn people to get out of the water at the sea in Frinton, Essex Picture: MARK WRAY/PA WIRE

Emergency services were called to the seafront in Essex after receiving reports of people, including children, coughing and struggling to breathe on Sunday.

A number of people reported feeling unwell at beaches in Walton, Frinton and Clacton - with symptoms including irritation to the eyes and breathing difficulties.

A small number were taken to hospital for further evaluation, confirmed Tendring District Council, which would not speculate on the cause but said there was no reason for people to be alarmed.

With temperatures set to stay hot and sunny, visitors are expected to flock to the seaside to soak up the sunshine on the last public holiday before Christmas.

Warning tape at the beach in Frinton Picture: MARK WRAY/PA WIRE Warning tape at the beach in Frinton Picture: MARK WRAY/PA WIRE

On Sunday, beach goers visiting popular seaside town Frinton-on-Sea said they had been left "gasping" for air after swimming in the sea.

Police, the ambulance service and the fire service were called to the seafront off Fourth Avenue shortly after 2pm.

Alex Porter, district council head of leisure and tourism, said: "No-one has been seriously hurt, and while work is ongoing to establish the cause it would be unwise to speculate.

"Pending the outcome of that work, current advice is to avoid going into the water, and we would encourage people to respect that.

"Our beach patrol teams, which will be increased on Bank Holiday Monday, will continue to advise beach goers and keep them up to date."

You may also want to watch:

One Frinton beach goer, Miriam Lansdell, reported one of her twin daughters was left "gasping" for breath.

"My daughter started coughing," said Ms Lansdell.

"She said 'I don't feel good. It hurts to breathe in'.

"My other daughter was gasping and couldn't form words because she couldn't breathe well enough."

The 45-year-old mental health worker, from Derbyshire, who was visiting her parents in Essex for the bank holiday weekend, said she had also had difficulty breathing as she lay on the sand drying off after a dip in the water.

She said they all began to breathe easier when they moved further away from the beach, but took the 10-year-old girls to a walk-in clinic to be checked over by medical staff.

Speculation online of a fuel spill was not confirmed by police or the ambulance service.

Ms Lansdell said her father had been told by someone in a speedboat, who he assumed to be associated with the coastguard, that there may have been a fuel spill.

The district council said visitors could still enjoy the beaches, promenades, seafront gardens and parks.

Mr Porter added: "Coupled with numerous businesses selling cold drinks and ice creams to help visitors beat the heat, Clacton, Frinton and Walton remain good places to visit for bank holiday Monday."

The sudden outbreak of illness came almost exactly two years after beaches in East Sussex were evacuated following a suspected chemical leak.

More than 200 people were treated at Eastbourne General Hospital for the effects of a chemical haze - most likely caused by a ship, a wreck or lost cargo in the Channel.