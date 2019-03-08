E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Property of the Week: Stunning 7-bedroom £1.75m farmhouse, with moated gardens

PUBLISHED: 11:30 02 November 2019

Grove Farm in Monk Soham is on the market with Clarke & Simpson Picture: RUFUS OWEN

Grove Farm in Monk Soham is on the market with Clarke & Simpson Picture: RUFUS OWEN

RUFUS OWEN

An impressive seven-bedroom home near Framlingham has gone on the market- with a moated garden, home office/gym, and more than 28 acres of grounds.

Grove Farm's lounge hall Picture: RUFUS OWENGrove Farm's lounge hall Picture: RUFUS OWEN

Grove Farm, a Grade II listed extended farmhouse in the village of Monk Soham, is on the market with Clarke & Simpson and has a guide price of £1.75million.

The restored farmhouse, dating from the 16th century, is of timber-framed construction, with a thatched roof that was renewed in 2014. There is also a large extension, constructed from oak.

As well as its beamed ceilings, inglenook fireplaces and striking original features, it is also equipped with modern facilities such as underfloor heating.

The downstairs accommodation includes a reception hall with Indian sandstone tiled flooring, and the lounge hall, with an oak staircase leading to a galleried landing. The drawing room and dining room both have large inglenook fireplaces,

Part of the grounds of Grove Farm in Monk Soham Picture: RUFUS OWENPart of the grounds of Grove Farm in Monk Soham Picture: RUFUS OWEN

The double-aspect kitchen/breakfast room is 30ft long, with fine views over the gardens. The kitchen is custom-built, with oak work surfaces and a range cooker, as well as a large central island with a granite work surface. There is also a utility room.

A sitting room, study, snug, and two cloakrooms are also on the ground floor.

Three staircases lead up to the first floor, where the 30ft master bedroom/first-floor sitting room has a fully vaulted ceiling and a gable end with windows from floor to ceiling. There is also an en-suite bathroom.

The second bedroom has a dressing room and en-suite bathroom, while the third and fourth bedrooms both have en-suite shower rooms.

The kitchen-breakfast room at Grove Farm Picture: RUFUS OWENThe kitchen-breakfast room at Grove Farm Picture: RUFUS OWEN

On the second floor, there are two more double bedrooms, which both have south views of the countryside, and again each benefits from an en-suite shower room.

Above the triple-bay garage, there is a self-contained annexe including a seventh bedroom, again en-suite, as well as an open-plan sitting room/dining room/kitchen.

Other outbuildings include a wood store, outside kitchen and wine store, single garage and four-bay garage/store, as well as a glass-fronted home office and gym.

The house is set in landscaped grounds, with around three-and-a-half acres of gardens, which are mainly laid to lawn with trees and a moat.

The reception hall at Grove Farm near Framlingham Picture: RUFUS OWENThe reception hall at Grove Farm near Framlingham Picture: RUFUS OWEN

Grove Farm's land also includes a four-acre paddock, 19.5 acres of agricultural land and a copse, but if a buyer does not want all the land it may be possible to buy just the house, gardens and paddock.

If you are interested in knowing more, contact Clarke & Simpson in Framlingham on 01728 724200.

Most Read

Historic Suffolk pub goes up for sale

The Butley Oyster's Brewhouse has produced its first ale. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Allegations mount against former fraudster operating under new alias

Sarah Deamer and John Allen on holiday Picture: SARAH DEAMER

Former dairy owners ‘extremely saddened’ at its closure – and for staff and farmers affected

The Strachans, who own Suffolk Meadow Ice Cream, say they are 'extremely saddened' at the closure of a dairy factory which they used to own Picture: GREGG BROWN

Emergency services called after unknown liquid sprayed in man’s face

Emergency services were called to area of Greenfield Way in Haverhill Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Anger as closing residential care home gives 24 residents just weeks to find a new home

Resident Mark Taylor and his mum Gwen with the letter they received announcing The Dell Care Home in Great Cornard will be closing in early December. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Most Read

Historic Suffolk pub goes up for sale

The Butley Oyster's Brewhouse has produced its first ale. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Allegations mount against former fraudster operating under new alias

Sarah Deamer and John Allen on holiday Picture: SARAH DEAMER

Former dairy owners ‘extremely saddened’ at its closure – and for staff and farmers affected

The Strachans, who own Suffolk Meadow Ice Cream, say they are 'extremely saddened' at the closure of a dairy factory which they used to own Picture: GREGG BROWN

Emergency services called after unknown liquid sprayed in man’s face

Emergency services were called to area of Greenfield Way in Haverhill Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Anger as closing residential care home gives 24 residents just weeks to find a new home

Resident Mark Taylor and his mum Gwen with the letter they received announcing The Dell Care Home in Great Cornard will be closing in early December. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Orwell Bridge CLOSED until early afternoon – traffic diverted through Ipswich

The Orwell Bridge has closed today due to high winds. Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK

Double drink-driving dad with child, 4, in car stank of alcohol from night on beers, court hears

Sandrius Eimutis pleaded guilty to driving with 112 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Horse tram that went from cobbles to cobblers restored at Ipswich

The Cambridge horse tram is now back to its 1880 condition. Picture: MEL RINGER/ITM

Suffolk mourns as England defeated in Rugby World Cup final

First half rugby World Cup action at Ipswich Rugby club . Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Reassurance ahead of Suffolk fireworks displays

Christchurch Park, Ipswich, fireworks will go-ahead tonight Picture:NIGE BROWN.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists