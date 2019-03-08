Property of the Week: Stunning 7-bedroom £1.75m farmhouse, with moated gardens

Grove Farm in Monk Soham is on the market with Clarke & Simpson Picture: RUFUS OWEN RUFUS OWEN

An impressive seven-bedroom home near Framlingham has gone on the market- with a moated garden, home office/gym, and more than 28 acres of grounds.

Grove Farm's lounge hall Picture: RUFUS OWEN Grove Farm's lounge hall Picture: RUFUS OWEN

Grove Farm, a Grade II listed extended farmhouse in the village of Monk Soham, is on the market with Clarke & Simpson and has a guide price of £1.75million.

The restored farmhouse, dating from the 16th century, is of timber-framed construction, with a thatched roof that was renewed in 2014. There is also a large extension, constructed from oak.

As well as its beamed ceilings, inglenook fireplaces and striking original features, it is also equipped with modern facilities such as underfloor heating.

The downstairs accommodation includes a reception hall with Indian sandstone tiled flooring, and the lounge hall, with an oak staircase leading to a galleried landing. The drawing room and dining room both have large inglenook fireplaces,

Part of the grounds of Grove Farm in Monk Soham Picture: RUFUS OWEN Part of the grounds of Grove Farm in Monk Soham Picture: RUFUS OWEN

The double-aspect kitchen/breakfast room is 30ft long, with fine views over the gardens. The kitchen is custom-built, with oak work surfaces and a range cooker, as well as a large central island with a granite work surface. There is also a utility room.

A sitting room, study, snug, and two cloakrooms are also on the ground floor.

Three staircases lead up to the first floor, where the 30ft master bedroom/first-floor sitting room has a fully vaulted ceiling and a gable end with windows from floor to ceiling. There is also an en-suite bathroom.

The second bedroom has a dressing room and en-suite bathroom, while the third and fourth bedrooms both have en-suite shower rooms.

The kitchen-breakfast room at Grove Farm Picture: RUFUS OWEN The kitchen-breakfast room at Grove Farm Picture: RUFUS OWEN

On the second floor, there are two more double bedrooms, which both have south views of the countryside, and again each benefits from an en-suite shower room.

Above the triple-bay garage, there is a self-contained annexe including a seventh bedroom, again en-suite, as well as an open-plan sitting room/dining room/kitchen.

Other outbuildings include a wood store, outside kitchen and wine store, single garage and four-bay garage/store, as well as a glass-fronted home office and gym.

The house is set in landscaped grounds, with around three-and-a-half acres of gardens, which are mainly laid to lawn with trees and a moat.

The reception hall at Grove Farm near Framlingham Picture: RUFUS OWEN The reception hall at Grove Farm near Framlingham Picture: RUFUS OWEN

Grove Farm's land also includes a four-acre paddock, 19.5 acres of agricultural land and a copse, but if a buyer does not want all the land it may be possible to buy just the house, gardens and paddock.

If you are interested in knowing more, contact Clarke & Simpson in Framlingham on 01728 724200.