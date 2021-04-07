Sudbury charity reveals 'exciting' expansion plans - despite sale of cafe

Published: 7:30 AM April 7, 2021

The Bridge Project's Sudbury cafe could be converted into flats - Credit: Google Maps

The Bridge Project charity in Sudbury has confirmed it is planning on an expansion after it was revealed that its town centre cafe could be converted into flats.

The charity, which has been supporting disadvantaged adults in the area for more than 25 years, has revealed "exciting" plans to open a new base in the town later this year.

Proposals have been submitted to Babergh District Council seeking permission to convert The Bridge Project's Gainsborough Street venue into a flats complex.

Planning documents submitted alongside the application argue the cafe has become "unsustainable" amid the coronavirus pandemic and lockdowns.

The sale of the property will help fund the expansion, the charity said.

Lisa Townrow, finance manager for The Bridge Project, said: "The Bridge Project is not about bricks and mortar, but about our staff, volunteers and most importantly the people we support.

"For the first time in our history we have the vison and the funding to take ourselves forward into a very bright and exciting future."

Paul Mackman, chair of trustees, added: "Despite the current pandemic, The Bridge Project is in the strongest position it has been since it started in 1995 and we have exciting plans for the coming year to continue to grow our services and community support.

"We look forward to continuing with our ethos of ‘to work together and bring people together’ within Sudbury and the local area for many more years to come."