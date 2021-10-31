Woodbridge's Bull Inn hopes for outdoor seating area next year

A CGI impression of what it the outside of The Bull Inn could look like - Credit: The Bull Inn Woodbridge

The Bull Inn in Woodbridge has put in a licensing application to have a seating area outdoors next year.

The Temporary Pavement Licence would allow the pub to put 8 tables and 32 chairs out until 9pm.

The Bull Inn Woodbridge could have an outdoor area open next year - Credit: The Bull Inn Woodbridge

The application would replace an existing loading bay and replace it with a new length of 'No Waiting at Anytime' double yellow lines.

A new loading bay would be added slightly further down the road.

The location of a loading bay would be moved - Credit: The Bull Inn Woodbridge

In a post on Facebook the pub said: "Thank you for the fantastic support for our mission to make the front of The Bull a more attractive and safer area for our guests, pedestrians and road users.

"Following constructive discussions with Suffolk County Council, we would like to get a consensus view from the residents and businesses around the square. We understand that parking is a divisive issue but a solution is required that works for the majority."

The current area outside The Bull Inn - Credit: Google Maps

You can email your thoughts to licensing@eastsuffolk.gov.uk up until November 1.