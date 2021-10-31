News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Woodbridge's Bull Inn hopes for outdoor seating area next year

Author Picture Icon

Matt Powell

Published: 10:30 AM October 31, 2021
The Bull Inn Woodbridge

A CGI impression of what it the outside of The Bull Inn could look like - Credit: The Bull Inn Woodbridge

The Bull Inn in Woodbridge has put in a licensing application to have a seating area outdoors next year.

The Temporary Pavement Licence would allow the pub to put 8 tables and 32 chairs out until 9pm.

The Bull Inn Woodbridge

The Bull Inn Woodbridge could have an outdoor area open next year - Credit: The Bull Inn Woodbridge

The application would replace an existing loading bay and replace it with a new length of 'No Waiting at Anytime' double yellow lines.

A new loading bay would be added slightly further down the road.

The Bull Inn Woodbridge

The location of a loading bay would be moved - Credit: The Bull Inn Woodbridge

In a post on Facebook the pub said: "Thank you for the fantastic support for our mission to make the front of The Bull a more attractive and safer area for our guests, pedestrians and road users.

You may also want to watch:

"Following constructive discussions with Suffolk County Council, we would like to get a consensus view from the residents and businesses around the square. We understand that parking is a divisive issue but a solution is required that works for the majority."

The Bull Inn Woodbridge

The current area outside The Bull Inn - Credit: Google Maps

You can email your thoughts to licensing@eastsuffolk.gov.uk up until November 1.

Most Read

  1. 1 Matchday Recap: Goals either side of half-time see Town beaten
  2. 2 Man arrested after controlled explosion on suspect package at Stansted Airport
  3. 3 'Our problems at 3pm are still our problems at 5pm' - Cook on Town's Plymouth loss
  1. 4 Suffolk McDonald's drive-thru to close as 'exciting refurbishments' begin
  2. 5 Plymouth Argyle 2-1 Ipswich Town: Two quick goals, either side of half-time, cost Blues at Home Park
  3. 6 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-1 loss to Plymouth
  4. 7 Patio doors smashed during break-in in Mid Suffolk village
  5. 8 Developer to reveal plans for 300 homes in Mid Suffolk village
  6. 9 Andy's Angles: Five observations after Ipswich Town's loss at Plymouth
  7. 10 Explained: Why is extra Covid support coming to Suffolk?
Woodbridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A Channel 4 documentary is going to be filmed in Sudbury this weekend

Channel 4 documentary to be filmed at Suffolk pub

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Blackstock Cottage is located by the Railway north of Campsea Ashe, Suffolk and is being auctioned by Clarke and Simpson

Derelict Suffolk railway crossing cottage up for auction

Timothy Bradford

person
The Town players huddle at Cambridge.

Plymouth Argyle vs Ipswich Town

Injuries force Cook into changes for Town's trip to leaders Plymouth

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Part of the A14 is currently closed due to an overturned lorry

A14 | Updated

A14 reopens after HGV crashes into central reservation

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon