Pub ready to re-open kitchen after electrical fire

PUBLISHED: 17:51 29 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:51 29 October 2019

The Cherry Tree pub in Woodbridge is all set for the grand re-opening of their restaurant after a fire shut down their kitchen for eight weeks. Picture: GEMMA JARVIS

The Cherry Tree pub in Woodbridge is all set for the grand re-opening of their restaurant after a fire shut down their kitchen for eight weeks. Picture: GEMMA JARVIS

For eight weeks the Cherry Tree pub in Woodbridge has been without a kitchen - inviting customers to instead bring in their own food - but now they are ready to reopen.

The Cherry Tree has seen a rejuvenation since the devastating fire on September 3. Picture: GEMMA JARVISThe Cherry Tree has seen a rejuvenation since the devastating fire on September 3. Picture: GEMMA JARVIS

The kitchen at the Cumberland Street pub was shut down following a devastating fire on September 3, which caused extensive smoke and water damage.

The early morning blaze was found to be caused by an electrical fault with the plug socket on an extractor fan, and tens of thousands of pounds worth of damage was caused.

In the wake of the fire, the pub encouraged drinkers to order take away but now they are ready to reopen their kitchen and once again serve delicious home-cooked food.

There will be a grand re-opening tomorrow.

The staff at the pub have kept themselves busy by giving the bar areas a freshen up. Picture: GEMMA JARVISThe staff at the pub have kept themselves busy by giving the bar areas a freshen up. Picture: GEMMA JARVIS

Landlords Andy Thompson and James Buckingham spoke of their determination and relief at getting their kitchen up and running again.

Mr Thompson said: "It has been an incredibly testing time. It massively affected our friendship because we were both so stressed with everything that was going on."

But he said the work to restore the kitchen has united the team.

Pictures show the damage caused by the electrical fire in the kitchen. Picture: ANDY THOMPSON/JAMES BUCKINGHAMPictures show the damage caused by the electrical fire in the kitchen. Picture: ANDY THOMPSON/JAMES BUCKINGHAM

"The relationship between myself, James and Mickey Turner our head chef, has strengthened. This has bonded us massively."

With anticipation mounting for the re-opening tomorrow, the co-owners are llooking forward to welcoming old and new customers alike back to their beloved pub.

Mr Thompson added: "All the chefs have been back in over the last couple of days trying to get ahead of the game ready for tomorrow."

Head chef Mickey Turner said: "It's been amazing to be able to get back in the kitchen. And the re-opening has pushed us all to do better. Now we have a blank canvas and everything can start again."

It wasn't long before the show was back on the road with the delivery of new ovens ready for the grand re-opening. Picture: ANDY THOMPSON/JAMES BUCKINGHAMIt wasn't long before the show was back on the road with the delivery of new ovens ready for the grand re-opening. Picture: ANDY THOMPSON/JAMES BUCKINGHAM

They all admitted they are looking forward to hearing "the buzz" of a busy pub again.

Mr Thompson said; "I'm nervous about tomorrow. Since the fire, that has been the focus, the finish line. Yesterday I was super excited to see the chefs back in the kitchen but relief is probably my overwhelming emotion. That we've made it through."

