Hopes of new community hub for Framlingham are dashed

Matt Powell

Published: 4:30 PM December 7, 2021
Old John Grose building

The building that Framlingham charity The Community Hour had eyed up as a potential home - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Google Maps

Framlingham-based charity the Hour Community is still searching for a new home after losing out on a potential site for its project.

The charity which helps the elderly and vulnerable had hoped to seal a deal for the old John Grose building on the town's Station Road.

However, it is understood a new tenant has been found for the property - owned by East of England Co-op - reportedly a car dealership.

CEO of the charity, Nick Corke said: "I understand that business is business, but that unfortunately doesn't help Framlingham, because basically we are in desperate need for a community hub."

They had been considering plans for the site for six months, including having a café or even a gym at the site, but now they are back starting from scratch.

Hour Community is currently based out of the United Free Church and is open to any ideas for a new a potential home. It is even considering proposing a community hub be involved in the new neighbourhood plan for Framlingham.

When asked about the former John Grose site, East of England Co-op said there was no update at this time.

