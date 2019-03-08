Fire service fight chimney fire at historic pub

Partly Cloudy

PUBLISHED: 19:16 15 April 2019

The Four Horseshoes at Thornham Magna.

The Four Horseshoes at Thornham Magna.

Archant

Firefighters are tackling a chimney fire in a historic pub in Thornham Magna.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called at 6.15pm to reports of a fire in the chimney space of The Four Horseshoes Inn, in Wickham Road.

Five fire engines from Diss, Harleston, Stradbroke, Eye and Debenham were all deployed to the call and firefighters remain on scene.

The fire has been contained to the chimney flue and has not spread to the thatched roof of the pub, however fire officers are planning to remain on scene to ensure the fire does not spread any further.

There are no reported injuries and the ambulance service have not been called.

