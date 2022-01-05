'It's been incredibly rewarding': Owners call time at award-winning hotel and restaurant

The Great House hotel and restaurant in Lavenham is up for sale after the current owners announced their retirement - Credit: Christie & Co

A popular Lavenham hotel and restaurant has come onto the market after the current owners made the decision to retire.

Dominique and Julie Tropeano first took over The Great House Hotel & Restaurant in 2016.

The couple now wish to retire from the trade to focus on their family and health, along with their other interests.

This now presents an opportunity for an experienced chef or regional operator to acquire the hotel and restaurant and build on its ongoing success.

The restaurant is award-winning at the business has a £1,450,000 guide price - Credit: Christie & Co

Mr and Mrs Tropeano said: “We have enjoyed the past four years managing the Great House whilst it has been challenging, it has been incredibly rewarding.

"The level of service and quality of the food served remains to the highest level of customer expectation for this type of establishment.

"We know the Great House as a business will flourish to new heights when some sort of normality returns.

"Sadly, it is mainly age and health that force us to make this decision to place The Great House on the market."

Since acquiring The Great House, the couple have invested significantly into refurbishing the property and have created an enviable reputation for both the restaurant and rooms, enjoying a high level of repeat custom as a result.

Planning consent has also been obtained enabling the ground floor accommodation to be reconfigured, designed to make the layout and service arrangements even more efficient.

The business is located in Market place in Lavenham - Credit: Christie & Co

Located in the heart of the village, the fully refurbished Grade II listed building is renowned as one of England's finest boutique hotels with an award-winning restaurant, recognised with two AA Rosettes.

The hotel and restaurant was fist built in the 14th century by the Caustons, an important weaving family during the height of the town's importance and wealth that was based on the textile industry.

Part of the 14th century chimney can still be seen in one of the hotel bedrooms.

With Mr and Mrs Tropeano deciding to retire the business is now up for sale with a guide price of £1,450,000.

More information about the business can be found on Christie and Co's website.