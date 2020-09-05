What lockdown rules are still in place?

The UK is continuing to loosen its lockdown rules to allow people more freedom as coronavirus cases remain under control – but when will you be able to hug a family member?

Lockdown has all but ended as we learn to accept the “new normal”, with face coverings and social distancing implemented in the workplace, hospitality sector and on public transport.

But there are still some restrictions in place – and some businesses legally have to remain closed.

What can you still not do?

• Hug a family member from a different household – when you meet up with friends and family members not in your household, the rules on social distancing apply (except for support bubbles)

• Socialise indoors in groups of more than two households – this includes when eating at a restaurant or going to the pub

• Socialise outdoors in a group of more than six people from different households

• Interact socially with anyone you are not attending a place with – even if you know them

• Hold or attend parties/celebrations where it is difficult to maintain social distancing

• Stay overnight away from your home with members of more than one other household

Where can you still not go?

Nightclubs, dance halls, and discotheques remain closed by law, along with sexual entertainment venues and hostess bars.

Which businesses have recently been allowed to reopen?

The government announced that the following businesses could resume on August 15, providing they follow the Covid-19 guidelines.

• Casinos

• Skating rinks

• Bowling alleys

• Indoor play areas, including soft play

• Indoor performances

• Remaining close contact services, including any treatments on the face such as eyebrow threading

• Wedding receptions and celebrations for up to 30 people, in the form of a sit-down meal

What rules will change in the upcoming months?

In the Prime Minister’s update on progress on July 17, he set out the next stages of our roadmap – some of which have already taken place.

This week schools, nurseries and colleges have reopened for all children and young people on a full-time basis. Universities are also working to reopen as fully as possible, with many courses being moved primarily online with remote working in place.

If coronavirus cases remains around or below current levels, the following things will be allowed from October 1:

• Audiences will be allowed back in stadiums

• Conferences and other business events will recommence with social distancing in place

The Government hopes to reduce social distancing measures in November – meaning you could be able to hug your family members – but this is dependent on a number of factors, such as the upcoming difficult winter months, and will be reviewed nearer the time.

The full rules on what you can and can’t do as the reopening programme continues are quite complex and detailed, so, if in doubt, take a look at the Government’s FAQ page.