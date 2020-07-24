‘On the road’ cinema to open as expansion project at historic theatre continues

The Regal Theatre is having a million-pound revamp to get two new screens. Picture: GREGG BROWN

An “on the road” cinema is set to open in Stowmarket while an exciting expansion project continues at a historic theatre.

Regal on the Road will start at the John Steel Centre on July 30. Picture: STOWMARKET TOWN COUNCIL Regal on the Road will start at the John Steel Centre on July 30. Picture: STOWMARKET TOWN COUNCIL

The Regal, in Ipswich Street, closed on February 23 for the construction phase of their expansion project and were due to launch an on the road cinema at the John Peel Centre to keep the business ticking over.

However their plans were put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Following months of closure, The Regal is now ready to start their away from home project, but wanted to take the time to get the right control measures in place, to give the people of Stowmarket the confidence to return and enjoy the magic of cinema.

Regal on the Road at the John Peel Centre will now launch on July 30, starting with two screenings per day, with every film at just £2.50 per child, with accompanying adults going free. Additional adults or adults without children pay £2.50 each.

This offer runs every day until August 18.

On reopening, the theatre will only use every other aisle, with at least two seats between groups.

Customers are advised to pre-book as a full house would see the capacity at less than 40%.

Sanitising stations will be available in the foyer, toilets and auditorium and screens are being introduced in front of the box office station to protect both staff and patrons.

During July & August food and drink will not be sold, but customers may bring their own.

Any packaging must be taken home at the end of the film and Hot food or alcohol will not be permitted.