Police evacuate crossing at Mersea Island following crash between bus and car

The Strood at Mersea was evacuated after a crash between a bus and a car Picture: ARCHANT

The crossing between Mersea Island and the mainland has been evacuated following a crash between a bus and a car.

Police were called to the scene of the collision, in The Strood, at around 10.30am today, Monday, June 3.

According to a spokesman for Essex Police the road had to be cleared quickly as it floods when the tide comes in.

He said: "We have evacuated The Strood crossing between Peldon and West Mersea following a collision between a bus and a car at around 10.30am today, Monday, June 3.

"We attended the scene and fortunately no one was seriously injured.

"The collision has created tailbacks and we have been forced to evacuate the crossing as a precaution due to the approaching high tide.

"The crossing will be re-opened once we believe it is safe for motorists to cross."

Steve Hartman, Operations Manager at First Colchester said: "One of our buses was involved in a road traffic incident this morning whilst travelling along the Strood.

"Our driver and some passengers have sustained some injuries and have been tended to by the ambulance service who are at the scene.

"The driver of the third party vehicle has been taken to hospital.

"We will be undertaking an investigation and helping the Police with their enquiries to determine how the incident occurred."