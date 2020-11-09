E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Two arrested after iPads and iPhones stolen in burglary

PUBLISHED: 18:35 09 November 2020 | UPDATED: 18:35 09 November 2020

The Trade Inn pawn shop in the Meadow Centre was broken into in Stowmarket. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two men have been arrested after iPads and iPhones were taken during a Stowmarket break-in.

Police were called at 12.30am on Monday, November 9 to reports of a burglary in progress at a retail unit in Wilkes Way.

Officers arrived within a matter of minutes and discovered a window at The Trade Inn had been smashed to gain entry.

The burglar alarm had also been activated and a number of electrical items stolen, including Apple iPads and iPhones.

At 12.50am, police located a vehicle leaving the A14 westbound at Rougham.

Shortly afterwards, they detained two men.

A bag of electrical items was also recovered.

A 42-year-old from Cambridge and a 46-year-old from Harlow were both arrested on suspicion of burglary and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre, where they currently remain for questioning.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information about this incident, is asked to contact Stowmarket Neighbourhood Response Team by calling 101 or visiting this website, quoting reference 64950/20.

