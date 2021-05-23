Opera singer Christina Johnston to perform at theatre's fundraiser

Published: 6:31 PM May 23, 2021

Framlingham-born opera singer Christina Johnston is set to perform at a fundraising event for the Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds next weekend.

A private concert with Johnston was one of the lots available in the Ed Sheeran: Made In Suffolk Legacy Auction organised by Suffolk charity GeeWizz, which raised £500,000 for children and young people in East Anglia.

The successful bid for the private show came from the Hon Ben and Emma Fisher.

However, it was donated to the Theatre Royal - where Mrs Fisher is on the board of trustees.

Internationally-acclaimed coloratura soprano Johnston will perform at the theatre on Sunday, May 30, where she will be accompanied by St Edmundsbury Cathedral's pianist William Saunders.

The fundraising event is part of the Theatre Royal’s reopening celebrations after 14 months of closure due to the Covid lockdowns.

Guests will receive a glass of prosecco and a souvenir programme on arrival.

Tickets are on sale now on the Theatre Royal's website.