News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Opera singer Christina Johnston to perform at theatre's fundraiser

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 6:31 PM May 23, 2021   
Suffolk-born opera singer Christina Johnston pictured in Prague where she was based for many yearsn

Suffolk-born opera singer Christina Johnston will perform in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Miguel Alonso

Framlingham-born opera singer Christina Johnston is set to perform at a fundraising event for the Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds next weekend.

A private concert with Johnston was one of the lots available in the Ed Sheeran: Made In Suffolk Legacy Auction organised by Suffolk charity GeeWizz, which raised £500,000 for children and young people in East Anglia.

The successful bid for the private show came from the Hon Ben and Emma Fisher.

However, it was donated to the Theatre Royal - where Mrs Fisher is on the board of trustees.

Internationally-acclaimed coloratura soprano Johnston will perform at the theatre on Sunday, May 30, where she will be accompanied by St Edmundsbury Cathedral's pianist William Saunders.

You may also want to watch:

The fundraising event is part of the Theatre Royal’s reopening celebrations after 14 months of closure due to the Covid lockdowns.

Guests will receive a glass of prosecco and a souvenir programme on arrival.

Tickets are on sale now on the Theatre Royal's website.

Most Read

  1. 1 Double-winning striker reveals Town interest
  2. 2 Woodbridge home with views of River Deben up for sale for just under £2m
  3. 3 Revealed: Cheapest and most expensive places to buy homes in Suffolk
  1. 4 Exit Interview: Once again Lambert's January signings didn't make the difference
  2. 5 Obituary: Tributes paid to world renowned stunt man, record breaker and carriage driver John Parker
  3. 6 Four new cases of Covid Indian variant found in Suffolk
  4. 7 Testing capacity in Needham Market ramped up after cases of Indian variant
  5. 8 Go-ahead for former club and bowls green to become new homes
  6. 9 Woman suffers serious injuries in suspected teenage gang attack
  7. 10 Is a heatwave about to hit Suffolk after a week of wind and rain?
Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Film crews were spotted at Belchamp Hall in Belchamp Walter, near Sudbury. 

Film crews believed to be filming Downton Abbey movie spotted near Sudbury

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Paul Cook's Ipswich squad will face a tough six week pre-season schedule

Football

Pre-season friendly plans in place as Cook bids to produce fit squad who...

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Sheffield Wednesday's Jordan Rhodes (left) celebrates scoring their side's fourth goal of the game d

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Ipswich Town transfer rumours: Championship side pip Blues to sign Rhodes

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
Chris and Hayley Lee of the Bildeston Crown at their new pub The Three Kings in Fornham

Food and Drink

Award-winning chef re-opening Suffolk pub with ‘proper carvery’  

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
Comments powered by Disqus