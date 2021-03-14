News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Plans to convert 'unviable' pub into home blocked

Matthew Earth

Published: 5:04 PM March 14, 2021   
The White Horse in Thelnetham, on the Norfolk-Suffolk border

The White Horse in Thelnetham, on the Norfolk-Suffolk border - Credit: Google Maps

A proposal to convert a pub on the Norfolk-Suffolk border into a home has been blocked by planners.

The White Horse in Hopton Road, Thelnetham, has been vacant since its previous tenants gave notice in July 2019.

The owners of the pub had applied to West Suffolk Council seeking permission to convert it into a home as it was not "financially viable", according to planning documents.

But the plans attracted a number of objections from neighbours - including from Thelnetham Parish Council, which said it wished for the property to be listed as an asset of community value.

Community leaders feared residents would "never see a public house in our village again" if the scheme was approved.

The council said it would back a community takeover of the pub.

West Suffolk planners refused the application to change the use of the building as it would result in "the unacceptable loss of a valued community asset within the village".

