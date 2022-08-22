Suffolk MPs close to Truss and Sunak on why they should get the top job

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss taking part in an ITV debate as they go head-to-head in the race to become Conservative party leader - Credit: Jonathan Hordle/ITV

As the Conservative leadership election nears its ends, two Suffolk MPs close to candidates have explained who they're backing and why.

Foreign secretary Liz Truss and former chancellor Rishi Sunak are vying for Conservative members' votes in order to take over the leadership of the Tory party and become the next Prime Minister.

The pair have trekked to hustings across the country in a bid to persuade the more than 150,000 party members why they should vote for them. The vote closes on Friday, September 2.

James Cartlidge, South Suffolk MP, worked closely with Rishi Sunak in the Treasury as Covid hit in 2020. Therese Coffey, Suffolk Coastal MP, serves alongside Liz Truss in the cabinet and the pair are friends.

Here, the two Suffolk MPs explain why they think their candidate should get the top job.

James Cartlidge, MP for South Suffolk - Credit: OFFICE OF JAMES CARTLIDGE

Cartlidge on Sunak

Imagine, for a moment, the following situation. You have just become Chancellor of the Exchequer and you’re not even 40. Your first budget has just been delivered – and normally that would be a big enough hurdle to have successfully negotiated.

But shortly after that, the Prime Minister sits you down to tell you that he’s literally closing the economy because of a once-in-a-century pandemic.

This was what confronted Rishi Sunak just weeks into his job.

We can debate now in hindsight whether exactly the right steps were taken across Government. But in March 2020, with actions being measured in hours, Rishi had no crystal ball about how the virus would pan out – just the certain knowledge that without a massive Government response an economic catastrophe would kick in very rapidly.

So the key question I ask those weighing up Rishi Sunak as Prime Minister – in that moment of profound national economic crisis, did he fail? I think we all know the answer.

Of course, since the campaign started some have blamed Rishi for the relatively high tax burden, even suggesting it is causing a recession – yet the public are not daft.

They know those massive Covid interventions were necessary to avoid the mother of all recessions and they know they had to be paid for.

I was Rishi’s right-hand man, his PPS, during the pandemic and I can confirm that we never received a single submission from any MP asking for less generous support – only constant demands for ever greater spending.

Which brings us to today, on the verge of another huge economic challenge, requiring a Prime Minister able to cope with the pressure and make the big decisions.

We are fortunate in our party to have two high-calibre candidates and I would be happy to serve under either. But I can only go by my own personal experience, and I believe that faced with such a severe economic picture, Rishi is best placed to respond.

This is particularly because he’s consistently made the right judgement on the cost of living crisis – not committing our financial reserves to tax cuts that won’t make a difference to energy bills. Instead, prioritising inflation, whilst keeping what spare borrowing we have for direct support to those most affected by rocketing utility costs.

Yes, there is more than just economics at stake and that is where personal qualities come in beyond the ability to respond to a crisis. I have always found Rishi to be courteous and eager to learn. Passionate and intelligent in equal measure, and ultimately incredibly competent – all the characteristics needed for the near impossible job of Prime Minister.

Finally, is Rishi a winner? All I can say is that if we fail to deal with the cost of living crisis then whoever leads us will flounder electorally.

Moreover, I’m 100% confident that Rishi can get us out of this tough spot, reaping the rewards that follow for any politician able to truly deliver the national interest.

Coffey on Truss

Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey - Credit: PA

I became the MP for Suffolk Coastal in 2010 at the same time as Liz Truss entered Parliament to represent South West Norfolk.

We were both “blow-ins” to East Anglia but established roots and resolve very quickly, as we recognised that this part of England needed vociferous champions in Westminster.

Whether it was “Make It Marham”, “Norwich in 90/Suffolk in 60” and wider issues of increasing attainment at school for our young people, we worked together to make a difference.

I always admired Liz for her judgement, her intellect and insight. That is why I am backing Liz now to be our Prime Minister.

Her vast experience of a decade as a Minister is impressive as is her delivery and determination to make things better for the people she represents, whether in East Anglia or right across the United Kingdom.

Her courage and resolve have shone through as Foreign Secretary in regard to pursuing Putin and his invasion of Russia.

Liz is a child of the Union. She went to school in Paisley and Leeds. She has stood up for the concrete relationship of the UK, putting the Good Friday agreement for Northern Ireland ahead of our trade deal with the EU.

She has also forged new trade deals around the world, which is key to both growth and tackling the cost of living. She has been a great supporter of farmers, fishermen and the food industry.

I know she is very fond of certain Suffolk meat and cheese produce, and has attended the Aldeburgh Food Festival.

In 2019, the Conservatives through Boris Johnson secured a large majority and a clear mandate for our manifesto.

While both candidates agree largely what we want to achieve, how we achieve that is now a key distinction between the two.

As a government, as a country, we have a clear choice on our economic way forward. I support Liz in that we need to go for growth. A combination of stopping further tax rises and tackling unnecessary red tape will unlock growth. Of course, tackling inflation is also key.

There are many more reasons I could cite to persuade.

Intellect, integrity and instinct all count, as does her approach as a considered, competent and compassionate Conservative.