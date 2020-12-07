Suffolk MP raises doubts over whether Suffolk will leave Tier 2 next week

Suffolk Coastal MP These Coffey Picture: CHRIS McANDREW/UK PARLIAMENT Attribution 3.0 Unported (CC BY 3.0)

Suffolk Coastal MP Dr Therese Coffey had raised concerns about the county being able to leave tier 2 restrictions when the Government reviews the system next week.

Dr Coffey addressed her constituents on Facebook with her concerns following a briefing with ESNEFT chief Nick Hulme and CCG chief Ed Garratt on Friday.

She said that it was the latest information on Ipswich hospital that had led to her concerns.

“As I mentioned the other day, Ipswich Hospital has a lot more patients and Nick’s team are carefully managing the inflow of patients,” said Dr Coffey.

“Admission testing is identifying people coming in for other treatments as having Covid and a subsequent rearrangement of patients is then needed so as to help control infection transmission.”

Dr Coffey also revealed that the new vaccine, due to begin rolling out this week, cannot be stored at Ipswich Hospital due to the low temperatures required, but that the other hospital in the trust, Colchester, can.

“We were briefed about preparations for the vaccination process locally,” said Dr Coffey.

“Ipswich Hospital doesn’t have the freezer storage required for the Pfizer vaccine (Colchester does) and they are awaiting further direction on if/how the vaccine packages can be processed to make it more straightforward to reach the high priority people.

“It will certainly be easier to roll out the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, once/if it is approved for use.”

Dr Coffey said that she ‘hoped she was wrong’ and that the county would move down to the lowest level of restrictions, but said that the number of patients at Ipswich Hospital seemed prohibitive at this stage.

“While the infection rates are falling across the county, the number of patients being admitted into hospital makes me less confident about moving out of Tier 2 before Christmas,” said Dr Coffey.

“I hope I am wrong as I know how important it is for our hospitality industry to enjoy a good Christmas and New Year.

“We all have to keep strictly to the basics of #HandsFaceSpace to give ourselves the best chance of stopping transmission.”

Other MPs in the county have previously said they hoped to return to lower restrictions soon.

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt said: “If we get cases down again soon I would like to think Suffolk could move into Tier 1 at the first review on December 16.”

Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP Dr Dan Poulter also said that he hoped that Suffolk would soon return to Tier 1.

“The figures in Suffolk do suggest we may not be in Tier 2 for too long if people observe the rules,” said Dr Poulter.

The Government is expected to make its next announcement regarding the tier system on December 16.

