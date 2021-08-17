News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
7 things to do this weekend

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 7:57 PM August 17, 2021   
Crowds fill up the Ipswich Waterfront for the Ipswich Maritime Festival on last year

Suffolk has some great things to do this weekend from Saturday, August 21 to Sunday, August 22.

These are some of the great events taking place over the summer holiday break like free live music in Ipswich on the Waterfront and a big festival at Glemham Hall.

1) Summertime Ipswich

The event, Summertime Ipswich, will see live music, fairground rides and food and drink stalls on the Waterfront.

Where: Ipswich Waterfront

When: Saturday, August 21 and Sunday, August 22 from 10am to 10pm with a fireworks display on Saturday at 9.45pm.

Price: Free

Parking: Fore Street car park, Smart Street car park and St Peter's Dock car park are all nearby and cost money. 

Crowds enjoyed a one off gig by the Broadside Boys Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

2) FolkEast

FolkEast, one of Suffolk’s leading festivals, is returning to party mode this summer.

With a great line up of acts it really is set to be a great event. 

Where: Glemham Hall Estate, Suffolk

When: Saturday, August 21 and Sunday, August 22 

Price: Free for under 11s but more than £80 for others. Book here folkeast.co.uk.

Parking: On-site 

3) Suffolk Pride Art Exhibition

Suffolk Pride presents a summer exhibition of LGBTQ+ artists and allies in Suffolk, responding to the theme ‘Freedom’.

The exhibition features invited local artists and groups: Young Artists in Suffolk, Guy Cry Club, cherryfizzwhizz and Creative Curve and includes a variety of mediums from painting and photography to sculpture and zines.

Where: The Whistler Gallery on the first floor of DanceEast, Jerwood Dancehouse, Ipswich Waterfront and virtually online.

When: Monday to Friday, 9am - 6pm until August 27.

Price: Free 

Parking: Fore Street car park, Smart Street car park and St Peter's Dock car park are all nearby and cost money. 

Gals that Game will be held at the University of Suffolk. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Be a kid again and have a go on the retro games at the County Library

4) Retro Gaming Day

Bring Back Retro will be back with an incredible mix of games and consoles.

Relive those moments from the past or experience what gaming used to be like. Challenge your friends to Super Mario Kart, be the fastest to complete Sonic, shoot some bad guys on Time Crisis or choose from the large array of games on show.

Where: County Library, Northgate St, Ipswich IP1 3DE

When: Sunday from 10.30am to 3.30pm

Price: Free 

Parking: At William Street and Cox Lane.

The After Party was attended by around 300 people at the Music Room in Ipswich

80s style LGBT+ night in Ipswich - Credit: Rebecca Gilchrist Photography

5) LGBT+ nights are back 

An 80s style LGBT+ party from the After Party following their success last month

The previous event saw over 300 people attend including people celebrating hen nights, teachers on a night out and members of the LGBT+ community where East Anglian drag queen Kenya Knott and Dolores, and London-based Asia Thorne, provided the entertainment for the night, along with podium dancers.

Where: The Music Room, Ipswich,  Island House, Duke St, Ipswich IP3 0AE

When: 10pm to 3am on Saturday

Price: £7 https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/TheAfterParty+ booking fee here  

Parking: Duke Orwell Quay car park

Holes poster Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds

Holes, will kick off the Autumn season for the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Dan Cole Media

6) Theatre in Bury St Edmunds 

Holes, a play based on the 1998 young adult novel written by Louis Sachar. 

The hit film is set to take to the stage, with the show running for one hour and 55 minutes. 

Even if you are still not 100% comfortable with going back to the theatre the Theatre Royal offers socially distanced seats if you call in advance. 

Where: The Music Room, Ipswich,  Island House, Duke St, Ipswich IP3 0AE

When: 10pm to 3am on Saturday

Price: £30 and under. Book here https://theatreroyal.org/shows/holes/

Parking: Duke Orwell Quay car park

Framlingham College Prep

The Framlingham Country Show is making a return this weekend - Credit: Archant

7) The Framlingham Country Show

The festival of dogs has so many things going on that you can get involved in and watch. There is a motorbike and BMX display and an Abba tribute band.

It is set to be a very popular event so don't miss out.

Where: Framlingham College, College Road, Framlingham, Suffolk, IP13 9EY

When: Saturday, August 21 and Sunday, August 22 10am-5pm

Price Adults - £9.50 and Children (5-13) - £4.50

Parking: On site


