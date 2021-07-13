Sudbury student awarded certificate in young photography competition

Published: 11:08 AM July 13, 2021

A Suffolk student has been highly commended for her entry into a competition for budding photographers.

Thomas Gainsborough School student Jemma Sargeant received praise for her picture, entitled Tigers, in the Rotary Young Photographer competition.

Despite the challenges of 2020-21, the competition, which covers Suffolk, Norfolk and much of Cambridgeshire, received a record number of entries.

The aim of the competition is to encourage young people to experiment with different techniques and express their ideas through photography.

The theme this year was 'Wild Nature' and entrants are sponsored by their local rotary club and can choose how to interpret the brief.

Jemma was awarded a 'Highly Commended' certificate for her entry and a £10 voucher.

Assessment of Jemma’s work concluded that she has "huge potential, a good eye for subject, composition and the use of colour and light".

More information on the Young Photographer Competition 2021-22 is available here and entries can be made via Rotary Club of Sudbury or from youth organisations as well as schools.