Teenager's petition with over 1,600 signatures rejected by council

A Sudbury teenager who collected more than 1,600 signatures in protest at a range of community issues - including a free parking shake-up - has seen his petition rejected.

Thomas Morelli, 17, said Babergh District Council's decision to not accept his petition after he did not collect full addresses of signatories was "absolutely disgraceful".

Babergh has said all submitted petitions require addresses to prevent fraud and stressed that they should only cover a single issue.

Suffolk One student Thomas collected 1,662 signatures from Sudbury residents over 10 days in late December and early January in protest of three contentious issues in the town.

He said he was looking to highlight Babergh's proposals to reduce the length of free parking in Sudbury, the council's decision to discontinue funding of the customer access point at the town hall and the marketing of land at Belle Vue Park.

The petition was delivered to Babergh on Monday, but the following day Thomas was informed it had not been accepted.

Babergh has invited the youngster to voice his concerns at next week's virtual full council meeting, despite not being able to accept his petition.

However, Thomas said he has declined this offer as a matter of principle.

He said: "It is absolutely disgraceful that Babergh District Council are refusing to accept this petition.

"To disqualify a showing of collective opinion 1,662 people-strong, based on what could strongly be argued to be a technicality, would be to go against the principles of democracy itself.

"I just don't think it's justifiable at all."

A spokesman for Babergh said: "We recognise the efforts that Thomas went to in capturing public feeling on this issues and we are keen to encourage him – and others – to take part in local democracy.

"We welcome petitions and are happy to provide advice and support on how to go about setting them up. We even provide templates and the facility to launch e-petitions on our website for anyone who wishes to start their own.

"There are some rules that need to be followed – for example, we need names and full addresses to avoid fraud, and petitions should cover one issue that everyone signs to say they support.

"Not, as in this case, multiple issues, with some people supporting one element, but not others."