Driver airlifted to hospital as car leaves road after medical incident

Police, paramedics, firefighters and an air ambulance attended the scene Picture: MATTHEW USHER © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2014

A driver has been airlifted to hospital after a car left the road as a result of what police believe was a medical incident.

The crash happened on a stretch of road between Thorpeness and Aldringham on Saturday morning.

Police closed a stretch of the B1353, between Aldeburgh Road and Old Homes Road, while emergency services responded to the incident.

Firefighters, the ambulance service and air ambulance were also called to the scene.

Fire crews from Orford, Aldeburgh, Leiston and Saxmundham were alerted at 9.55am.

Police said a patient was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, following what is thought to have been a medical incident.