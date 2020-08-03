Driver’s licence to be revoked after car crashed into Meare

A car has driven into the Meare in Thorpeness after the driver lost control and crashed through a fence. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

A man who was driving a car when it crashed through a fence into Thorpeness Meare failed an eye test at the side of the road and will now have his licence revoked.

Suffolk police were called to the beauty spot at 1pm on Sunday after they received reports that a Volvo had crashed into the water at the boating lake.

An ambulance attended the scene but the driver was not injured in the crash.

Following the incident, a man in his 80s failed an eye test and will now have his licence revoked by the DVLA.

A spokeswoman from Suffolk Constabulary said: “Police called at 1.00pm on Sunday, August 2 to reports of a single vehicle collision in Thorpeness.

“A Volvo XC60 car had entered the Meare. No injuries were reported.

“The driver, a man in his 80s, failed a roadside eyesight test and his driving licence will be revoked.

“The vehicle was recovered from the Meare a short time later.”