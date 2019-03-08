Sunshine and Showers

Beer and cider festival now 'delivers a total package'

PUBLISHED: 21:42 04 May 2019 | UPDATED: 21:50 04 May 2019

The East Anglian Beer and Cider Festival getting underway on Sarturday, May 4 Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

The East Anglian Beer and Cider Festival getting underway on Sarturday, May 4 Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

Archant

Changes to a popular beer and cider in Bury St Edmunds seem to be “paying off” its organiser has said as the event is on track to at least match the success of last year.

Martin Bate, festival organiser, says he is expecting thousands of visitors to attend Picture: ARCHANTMartin Bate, festival organiser, says he is expecting thousands of visitors to attend Picture: ARCHANT

Thousands of people have visited the 28th East Anglian Beer and Cider Festival at the Apex where there has been a choice of more than 150 beers and 30 ciders to sample.

Kicking off on Wednesday and running until tonight, the event is run by CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) and supports charities, including its main partner this year St Nicholas Hospice Care.

Organiser Martin Bate believes this year's festival will have been visited by roughly the same as last time - 4,200 people - despite some poor weather.

He said: “I'm happy. I was always going to be happy if we had the same number of people. I thought it might go up a bit. Last year we had fabulous weather.”

Sue Campbell (right) and Dee Hoile from the U3A group in Sudbury Picture: ARCHANTSue Campbell (right) and Dee Hoile from the U3A group in Sudbury Picture: ARCHANT

He added: “All these efforts and ideas seem to be paying off and hopefully this means good news for the future.”

The main changes to the event - which is put on by a large team - include more seating and food stands.

There has also been live music in the evenings, children's entertainment this afternoon and 'meet the brewer' and 'beer masterclass' sessions.

CAMRA member Russell Claydon, from Bury St Edmunds, said: “It was a very pleasant surprise to see how the festival has upped its game this year. Not just with the drink, but with the food and entertainment as well. It now delivers a total package for a night out.

“I particularly liked how I could speak to some of the brewers upstairs.”

For more information on the festival see here.

