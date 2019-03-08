Three accused of attempted murder decline to give evidence

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Two men and a teenager accused of attempting to murder a man in Essex last Halloween have chosen not to give evidence during their trial.

Donald Adu, Calvin Armstrong and the 16-year-old boy could have given evidence to a jury at Ipswich Crown Court today, Friday October 11, following the close of the prosecution case but declined to do so.

Adu, 23, of Howard Road, London, Armstrong, 22, of no fixed address, and the 16-year-old youth, who cannot be named because of his age, have denied attempting to murder 41-year-old Leon Sobers on October 31 last year.

They also deny a less serious charge of wounding him with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm.

The court has heard Mr Sobers, who was living in Marks Tey, suffered a number of stab wounds in the alleged attack, including one which left his bowels protruding from his stomach.

It has been alleged that he was lured into a trap after getting a telephone call from someone called "Rico".

Mr Paxton said the reason for the attack on Mr Sobers was unclear but it was likely to relate to the supply of Class A drugs.

Giving evidence, Mr Sobers said he had gone to an alleyway near his home after getting a telephone call about drugs.

When he got to the alleyway near Mandeville Road he saw three males, including one who was wearing a skeleton mask.

He started to feel "something wasn't quite right" and had then felt a sharp pain in his back.

Mr Sobers ran out of the alleyway and knocked at the front door of a nearby house before the three males allegedly "rushed" him.

He said that after the attack a former paramedic came to his aid and did what she could for him until an ambulance arrived.

Mr Sobers suffered six stab wounds, including one to his lower chest which left his bowels protruding.

Pathologist Benjamin Swift told the court the wound had penetrated the stomach to a depth of 5-10cm and "had the potential to be a fatal injury."

Dr Swift said Mr Sobers had also suffered two defensive wounds to his arm and three wounds to his back, none of which had been life-threatening.

He said that as a result of the wounds Mr Sobers had lost around 600ml of blood which was the equivalent of two cans of fizzy drink.

The trial continues.