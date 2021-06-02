Three quarters of UK adults have had first Covid jab
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
Three quarters of UK adults have now thought to have received a dose of the Covid vaccine, with over a million jabs in Suffolk and north Essex.
Government data has confirmed a total of 39,585,665 first doses have now been delivered since the vaccination roll-out began almost six months ago — the equivalent of 75.2% of all people aged 18 and over.
On May 21, the Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care System (ICS) announced its millionth shot had been administered in its vaccine roll-out.
Akhtar Miah, aged 45, was the lucky recipient and received it on the mobile vaccination bus outside Ipswich Mosque in Bond Street.
Wales is striding ahead in the roll-out as 2,152,709 first doses have been given, or 85.3% of the adult population.
Tailing behind, England is now on 74.7% (33,085,145 first doses), Scotland on 74.1% (3,286,261 first doses) and Northern Ireland on 73.1% (1,061,550 first doses).
Figures also show that an estimated 49.5% of UK adults are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19, including half (50.0%) of adults in England.
In Scotland 47.5% of adults are estimated to have received both doses, along with 46.5% in Northern Ireland and 45.1% in Wales.
