Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 18°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Making a splash at Bourne Park - as Suffolk set to be hotter than Tenerife

PUBLISHED: 16:34 24 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:40 24 June 2019

Freddie and Evelyn at Bourne park, Ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Freddie and Evelyn at Bourne park, Ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

Scorching temperatures of up to 30C and dazzling sunshine could beam down on Suffolk and north Essex in a mini heatwave this weekend, forecasters believe.

Bluebell enjoys the water Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDBluebell enjoys the water Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

But sun-seekers will have to wait a few days for the warmer weather to return - as parts of East Anglia could be battered by potentially "severe" thunderstorms, the worst of which are predicted to strike overnight tonight.

Particularly stormy conditions are expected tomorrow morning, experts believe, and Met Office yellow weather warnings are in place for thunderstorms until approximately 10am.

Forecasters have alerted people to the possibility of lightning strikes, flooding, hail and strong winds overnight on Monday into Tuesday.

"There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost," Met Office experts said.

Andrew Smith and his furry friend keep cool Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDAndrew Smith and his furry friend keep cool Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Suffolk police are also warning drivers to take extra care during the stormy weather.

In particular, they advised motorists to be aware of poor visibility and extra surface water on the roads.

However, forecasters at Weatherquest said tonight's stormy weather was expected to be the last of the rain for most people this week.

Today, youngsters at Ipswich's Bourne Park made a splash in the sunshine, with temperatures climbing to a balmy 27C.

Harry and Jenny Blunden having fun in the sun Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDHarry and Jenny Blunden having fun in the sun Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

You may also want to watch:

Met Office experts said they are expecting the rest of the week to stay largely dry - with sunshine set to return later on.

Temperatures are unlikely to start off as high tomorrow as they were today, dropping to a milder 24C.

Cooler weather is expected to continue during the middle of the week, thanks to a breeze coming in from the north.

Conditions on Wednesday are set to reach around 20-21C with slightly warmer temperatures in store on Thursday and Friday.

Coastal areas will remain cooler, however, with temperatures only expected to reach the high teens during this period.

Yet experts believe the warmest temperatures look set to be on Saturday - where conditions could reach 27C or 28C.

If the mercury does reach these heights, it will mean that Suffolk will be hotter than Tenerife in the Canary Islands and as warm as the Portuguese capital, Lisbon.

However, the summer warmth is set to cool off as soon as it arrived with forecasters expecting temperatures to begin to dip to around 25C on Sunday.

Looking ahead to next week, forecasters are already expecting a cooler start.

For latest travel information and weather updates, visit our website.

Most Read

Stuart Watson: Additions needed after the clear out – but which sigings are necessities and who else could leave?

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert is taking charge of his first pre-season since his time at Aston Villa back in 2014. Photo: Steve Waller

Bialkowski returns for pre-season with Town as move to Millwall remains under negotiation

Bartosz Bialkowski spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Two people cut free from car after serious crash closes road

Two people have been trapped in a car following a crash in The Common, Beck Row. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Lane closure on A14 after lorry crashes into central reservation

A lorry crash on the A14 at Bucklesham is causing traffic issues Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

First look at detailed plans for £70m Tollgate Village leisure and retail park

A CGI of what the new Tollgate Village in Stanway could look like Picture: CORSTORPHINE AND WRIGHT ARCHITECTS

Most Read

Stuart Watson: Additions needed after the clear out – but which sigings are necessities and who else could leave?

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert is taking charge of his first pre-season since his time at Aston Villa back in 2014. Photo: Steve Waller

Bialkowski returns for pre-season with Town as move to Millwall remains under negotiation

Bartosz Bialkowski spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Two people cut free from car after serious crash closes road

Two people have been trapped in a car following a crash in The Common, Beck Row. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Lane closure on A14 after lorry crashes into central reservation

A lorry crash on the A14 at Bucklesham is causing traffic issues Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

First look at detailed plans for £70m Tollgate Village leisure and retail park

A CGI of what the new Tollgate Village in Stanway could look like Picture: CORSTORPHINE AND WRIGHT ARCHITECTS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Long-awaited skatepark and games area officially opens

Skatepark users and councillors attended the ceremony in Belle Vue Park Picture: BABERGH DISTRICT COUNCIL

Kings of Anglia podcast: Mailbag special – hair transplants, bleep tests and Lambert in animal form

The latest episode of Kings of Anglia is a Mailbag special - Mark Heath, Stuart Watson and Ross Halls take your questions. Picture: ARCHANT

Cash stolen during break-in at business near Sudbury

Police are investigating a burglary in Chilton near Sudbury Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

WATCH: 3 cute tiger cubs born at Colchester Zoo

Igor the Amur tiger is the father of the three cubs. Picture: JAMES FLETCHER

See all of today’s breaking news here

Keep up to date with breaking news in Suffolk and Essex Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists