'It's heartbreaking': Anger after suspected arson attack at Suffolk farm

The aftermath of the fire at the Field of Dream farm in Thurston - Credit: Sue Smith

Staff at a Suffolk farm have been left "heartbroken" and "frustrated" after a suspect arson attack saw one of their buildings burn to the ground.

Farm manager Sue Smith said she noticed a log shed at the Field of Dreams Farm in Thurston had burnt down when she arrived at work on Saturday (March 5).

Ms Smith said: "I got here at 9am and as I drove past the farm to come to the entry I noticed there was some smouldering but it didn't register that it was actually the shed.

"I went straight over there and it wasn't until I got out of my vehicle that I realised that the shed had been burnt down."

Ms Smith also said their farm's Polytunnel was also damaged at some point in the evening.

"It's completely heartbreaking," Ms Smith said.

"One of the gentlemen who volunteers here is in his 70s and he comes twice a week and he is the one who does the main part of chopping up the rings and the netting of the kindling and logs and he was just as shocked.

"He has spent years working on everything he has done and now it is just gone."

The shed was where the team would make the kindling and house the generators and stock that they sell in the farm shop.

"It's all gone, it all perished," Ms Smith said.

"We've since discovered we are not actually insured for the shed itself, but we should be able to get something back for the generators so it is not all negative but we have still got to try and get the shed replaced somehow."

A spokesman for Suffolk police said an investigation into the cause of the fire is under way.

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "A crew from Bury St Edmunds attended, following contact from police to reports of smouldering in a wood shed.

"Crew used small gear to damp down and make the shed safe."

Ms Smith said a GoFundMe may be set up as way to raise funds for a new shed for the farm.