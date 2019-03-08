Driver keeps licence despite reaching 12 points with mobile offence

Timothy Kent made his case for exceptional hardship at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

A company director has kept his driving licence despite clocking up too many points for using a mobile in traffic.

Timothy Kent was spotted checking an email on his phone in Fordham Road, Newmarket, on May 4.

The 36-year-old, of Lambourn, Hungerford, admitted the offence before magistrates in Ipswich, but said losing his licence would mean losing his job and ability to visit his unwell father on a remote farm.

Kent had been at risk of losing his licence, having accrued six points at the time of the offence.

In a letter handed to magistrates, his boss said Kent's role would be unsustainable without a driving licence.

Kent told the bench he travelled up to 30,000 miles a year to rural locations with no public transport links.

Magistrates found that Kent proved he and others would suffer 'exceptional hardship' at the loss of his licence.

He was handed six points and fined £269.