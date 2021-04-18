Essex home 'completely destroyed' by fire

Published: 4:31 PM April 18, 2021

A house in Tolleshunt Knights, Essex, has been destroyed by fire - Credit: Essex Fire and Rescue Service

A house in Essex has been "completely destroyed" by fire but no-one was injured in the blaze, the fire service has said.

Six fire crews were called to the blaze at a detached property in Tolleshunt Knights, near Tiptree, at 1.25pm.

On arrival, firefighters reported that both the ground and first floor were completely alight.

The roof of the house collapsed and crews from Colchester, Mersea, Tiptree, Witham, Maldon, and Chelmsford are currently working hard to bring the blaze under control.

Six fire crews have worked to bring the blaze under control - Credit: Essex Fire and Rescue Service

Scott Meekings, station manager, said: "Our crews have worked extremely hard in difficult conditions.

"Water supplies have been poor but we are working to use a nearby open water source to pump the water and help extinguish the fire."

Dan Kirk, incident commander, added: "The roof has collapsed and the house has been completely destroyed, but thankfully everyone is safe with no injuries.

"We have divided the incident into sections and are continuing to work to bring it under control."