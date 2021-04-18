Essex home 'completely destroyed' by fire
- Credit: Essex Fire and Rescue Service
A house in Essex has been "completely destroyed" by fire but no-one was injured in the blaze, the fire service has said.
Six fire crews were called to the blaze at a detached property in Tolleshunt Knights, near Tiptree, at 1.25pm.
On arrival, firefighters reported that both the ground and first floor were completely alight.
The roof of the house collapsed and crews from Colchester, Mersea, Tiptree, Witham, Maldon, and Chelmsford are currently working hard to bring the blaze under control.
Scott Meekings, station manager, said: "Our crews have worked extremely hard in difficult conditions.
"Water supplies have been poor but we are working to use a nearby open water source to pump the water and help extinguish the fire."
Dan Kirk, incident commander, added: "The roof has collapsed and the house has been completely destroyed, but thankfully everyone is safe with no injuries.
Most Read
- 1 Cook discusses Chambers' future after captain dropped at Charlton
- 2 'It was a tiny step forwards' - Cook on 0-0 draw at Charlton
- 3 Isaacs call police after quayside drinkers cause chaos outside bar
- 4 The 20 places in Suffolk that recorded the most coronavirus cases this week
- 5 Missing Stowmarket man, 49, found safe and well
- 6 Shopper eschew Suffolk's smaller towns to hit Primark
- 7 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 0-0 draw at Charlton
- 8 Saturday drinkers queue for post-lockdown pints
- 9 Suffolk-born Royal Ballet choreographer Liam Scarlett dies
- 10 Blues ratings: How Town players performed in the draw at Charlton
"We have divided the incident into sections and are continuing to work to bring it under control."