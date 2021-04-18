News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Essex home 'completely destroyed' by fire

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 4:31 PM April 18, 2021   
The blaze completely destroyed a home in Tolleshunt Knights, Essex

A house in Tolleshunt Knights, Essex, has been destroyed by fire - Credit: Essex Fire and Rescue Service

A house in Essex has been "completely destroyed" by fire but no-one was injured in the blaze, the fire service has said. 

Six fire crews were called to the blaze at a detached property in Tolleshunt Knights, near Tiptree, at 1.25pm. 

On arrival, firefighters reported that both the ground and first floor were completely alight. 

The roof of the house collapsed and crews from Colchester,  Mersea, Tiptree, Witham, Maldon, and Chelmsford are currently working hard to bring the blaze under control. 

Firefighters were called to the blaze in Tolleshunt Knights, near Tiptree, Essex

Six fire crews have worked to bring the blaze under control - Credit: Essex Fire and Rescue Service

Scott Meekings, station manager, said: "Our crews have worked extremely hard in difficult conditions.

"Water supplies have been poor but we are working to use a nearby open water source to pump the water and help extinguish the fire."

Dan Kirk, incident commander, added: "The roof has collapsed and the house has been completely destroyed, but thankfully everyone is safe with no injuries. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Cook discusses Chambers' future after captain dropped at Charlton
  2. 2 'It was a tiny step forwards' - Cook on 0-0 draw at Charlton
  3. 3 Isaacs call police after quayside drinkers cause chaos outside bar
  1. 4 The 20 places in Suffolk that recorded the most coronavirus cases this week
  2. 5 Missing Stowmarket man, 49, found safe and well
  3. 6 Shopper eschew Suffolk's smaller towns to hit Primark
  4. 7 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 0-0 draw at Charlton
  5. 8 Saturday drinkers queue for post-lockdown pints
  6. 9 Suffolk-born Royal Ballet choreographer Liam Scarlett dies
  7. 10 Blues ratings: How Town players performed in the draw at Charlton

"We have divided the incident into sections and are continuing to work to bring it under control."

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Damian Lewis and Helen McCrory arrive at the 60th London Evening Standard Theatre Awards at the Lond

Video

Suffolk actress Helen McCrory dies following cancer battle

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Town manager Paul Cook reacting on the touchline.

Football | Video

'I will be like Demolition Man... there will be a lot of pain' - Cook on...

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
ESNEFT, which runs Ipswich Hospital, confirmed three new coronavirus related deaths on Tuesday Pict

Coronavirus

Rise in number of Covid patients in Suffolk and north Essex hospitals

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Alan Judge celebrates giving Town a first half lead.

Football | Exclusive

Judge heading to Ipswich exit as contract clause could end Irishman's...

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus