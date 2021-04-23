First look at latest shopping village plans with cinema and boutique hotel

Published: 3:07 PM April 23, 2021

An artist's impression of how the new Tollgate Village at Stanway, near Colchester, could look - Credit: Corstorphine + Wright

This is how a new shopping village with an eight-screen cinema, bowling centre, 60-bed boutique hotel and a wide range of restaurants near Colchester could look if given the go-ahead.

Tollgate Partnership Ltd has unveiled its latest plans for the new Tollgate Village, at Stanway, part of which is on the former Sainsbury's site.

It also includes offices and electric vehicle charging points - and is set to create 880 new jobs.

Plans for the shopping village - which developers believe could generate £26million for the local economy, by keeping shoppers local - were first drawn up a decade ago, with several changes made over that time.

It had been granted a planning appeal and announced The Light cinema as its first operator when the coronavirus crisis struck.

Jayne Gee and Daniel Watts, directors of the family-run Tollgate Partnership Ltd, said: "Since then, we have been proactive in reimagining Tollgate Village to meet increased demand to work and shop locally and to spend precious leisure time closer to home.

“Our revised plans for the phased development will create a destination that is even more attractive, innovative and exciting than the original and we hope people will take the chance to comment when we reveal the detail."

They are now launching a public consultation on the latest plans, with the pair saying: "Once we have gathered feedback, we will seek planning permission on the final proposals in the spring.”

They added: “We are really excited to reveal our 2021 vision for Tollgate Village.

"At the heart of the Stanway Growth Area, the development is vibrant, sustainable and closely matched to the needs of our growing community and the wider local economy."

Ms Gee added: “We are based in Stanway and the views of the local community are really important to us.

"Sadly, the Covid-19 restrictions mean we are unable to hold a traditional public exhibition of our proposals.

"Next week we will release details of our virtual consultation, which will run until May 18, and information about two webinars where everyone can pose questions about the emerging proposals.

"All feedback received will be considered as the final proposals are developed.”