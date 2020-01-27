E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Sir Tom Jones revealed as Newmarket Nights headliner

PUBLISHED: 09:00 27 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:00 27 January 2020

Tom Jones will be performing in Colchester in July 2019. Picture: TOM DYMOND

Tom Jones will be performing in Colchester in July 2019. Picture: TOM DYMOND

© Tom Dymond

Sir Tom Jones is the latest star to be unveiled as headline this summer's Newmarket Nights concerts.

The 'Delilah' singer takes to the stage on July 24 and joins Alfie Boe, The Script, Bryan Ferry, Rick Astley and Jack Savoretti as top billing for a series of shows set to rock the racecourse over the summer.

Sir Tom's career has spanned over half a century, and has seen him win many accolades including a BRIT Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music and a Silver Clef Award for Lifetime Achievement.

The Welshman was knighted by the Queen in 2006, has amassed 36 top 40 UK hits and will celebrate his 80th birthday in June.

He is also a judge on ITV talent show the Voice.

There is one more headline act to be announced to complete the line up for Newmarket Nights.

Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday, January 31, at 8am.

The Jockey Club also have pre-sale tickets available form Wednesday, January 29, at 8am, for those signed up to their mailing list.

Most Read

Which Suffolk market towns and villages are in line for ultrafast broadband?

An Openreach engineer at work installing ultrafast broadband cabling Picture: OPENREACH

North Stander: Some of the best football since the Burley era – we’re top because we’re the best team!

Will Keane and Town manager Paul Lambert embrace at the final whistle. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

This pub has been named the best in Suffolk

Diners recommended this pub to The Good Pub Guide Picture: Leon Day Images

Doctor suspended after ‘extremely offensive’ Facebook posts discovered

Dr Islam Mohamed, who works at West Suffolk Hospital, has had his registration suspended for four weeks Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘It was a lot of huffing and puffing from them without great quality’ – Appleton on Ipswich

Lincoln City team manager Michael Appleton walks from the pitch at half time. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Most Read

Which Suffolk market towns and villages are in line for ultrafast broadband?

An Openreach engineer at work installing ultrafast broadband cabling Picture: OPENREACH

North Stander: Some of the best football since the Burley era – we’re top because we’re the best team!

Will Keane and Town manager Paul Lambert embrace at the final whistle. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

This pub has been named the best in Suffolk

Diners recommended this pub to The Good Pub Guide Picture: Leon Day Images

Doctor suspended after ‘extremely offensive’ Facebook posts discovered

Dr Islam Mohamed, who works at West Suffolk Hospital, has had his registration suspended for four weeks Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘It was a lot of huffing and puffing from them without great quality’ – Appleton on Ipswich

Lincoln City team manager Michael Appleton walks from the pitch at half time. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Sir Tom Jones revealed as Newmarket Nights headliner

Tom Jones will be performing in Colchester in July 2019. Picture: TOM DYMOND

Is there a future for key Bosch factory site and its workers after 135 staff laid off?

Bosch Lawn & Garden factory in Stowmarket when it was still operational Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Suffolk’s work on 2,000 potholes comes under fire

Suffolk Highways is dealing with nearly 2,000 potholes across the county. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

North Stander: Some of the best football since the Burley era – we’re top because we’re the best team!

Will Keane and Town manager Paul Lambert embrace at the final whistle. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Police not complacent despite sharp decline in scrap metal theft

Police are staying vigilant to the possibility of another sudden rise in scrap metal theft Picture: IAN BURT
Drive 24