Sir Tom Jones revealed as Newmarket Nights headliner

Tom Jones will be performing in Colchester in July 2019. Picture: TOM DYMOND © Tom Dymond

Sir Tom Jones is the latest star to be unveiled as headline this summer's Newmarket Nights concerts.

The 'Delilah' singer takes to the stage on July 24 and joins Alfie Boe, The Script, Bryan Ferry, Rick Astley and Jack Savoretti as top billing for a series of shows set to rock the racecourse over the summer.

Sir Tom's career has spanned over half a century, and has seen him win many accolades including a BRIT Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music and a Silver Clef Award for Lifetime Achievement.

The Welshman was knighted by the Queen in 2006, has amassed 36 top 40 UK hits and will celebrate his 80th birthday in June.

He is also a judge on ITV talent show the Voice.

There is one more headline act to be announced to complete the line up for Newmarket Nights.

Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday, January 31, at 8am.

The Jockey Club also have pre-sale tickets available form Wednesday, January 29, at 8am, for those signed up to their mailing list.