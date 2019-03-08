West Suffolk Hospital top-rated for doctors' training

West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds has been graded A1 in a national survey of trainee doctors.

West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (WSFT) scored top in the east of England for doctors' overall training satisfaction in acute trusts in the General Medical Council's (GMC) national training survey 2019.

The doctors surveyed by the GMC at WSFT rated their overall satisfaction at 82%, a 3% increase on last year.

Each year the GMC asks doctors in training questions based on a number of criteria, including clinical supervision, educational supervision, induction, teamwork and supportive environment.

The aim is to ensure doctors receive high quality training in a safe and effective clinical environment.

Peter Harris, director of postgraduate medical education and consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at WSFT, said: "I'm really proud our Trust is top in the east for doctors' training again this year.

"Ensuring a great training experience for the NHS doctors of the future is so important.

"Many of my colleagues working behind the scenes across the organisation have worked hard to make it happen, including our brilliant clinical and educational supervisors, medical staffing team and education centre staff.

"We care about personal development. Ensuring doctors are highly-skilled and knowledgeable about up-to-date clinical research isn't just great for them; our patients will have better care and a better experience too."

The Trust offers resources for learning in the Drummond Education Centre, purpose built at the back of the West Suffolk Hospital site.

It ensures clinical training is available to upskill, and gives West Suffolk staff access to up-to-date research.

Staff can put their new skills into action in the Siklos Centre for Clinical Skills and Simulation, where responsive dummies allow for real-life scenario training and practice.

Dr Nick Jenkins, medical director at WSFT, said: "We don't rest on our laurels, and since last year's GMC results colleagues have been working hard to improve the work-life balance and wellbeing of all doctors at our Trust.

"We will use the results of the survey to make improvements, and will ensure our offer to trainees and our internal training programmes remain strong."