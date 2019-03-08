Partly Cloudy

Tornados return to RAF Honington

PUBLISHED: 12:22 05 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:30 05 July 2019

Fitters begin to prepare to work on the fuselage Picture: RAF HONINGTON

Fitters begin to prepare to work on the fuselage Picture: RAF HONINGTON

Crown Copyright

Tornado jets have arrived back at RAF Honington in Suffolk, but not via the sky.

The re-assembled Tornados at RAF Honington Picture: RAF HONINGTONThe re-assembled Tornados at RAF Honington Picture: RAF HONINGTON

Five of the iconic jets were brought in broken down in pieces by lorries and re-assembled.

The last time they flew over the station was on February 20 when crowds gathered to bid farewell to the iconic jet.

The wings are re-attached to the fuselage of a Tornado Picture: RAF HONINGTONThe wings are re-attached to the fuselage of a Tornado Picture: RAF HONINGTON

The very first operational squadron was formed at RAF Honington in 1982 and the Tornado flew from there until 1994.

A Tornado is driven in on a lowloader into the base Picture: RAF HONINGTONA Tornado is driven in on a lowloader into the base Picture: RAF HONINGTON

The jets returned in various pieces by road with the assistance of the Joint Aircraft Recovery and Transportation Squadron.

They will now be used within the Complex Air Ground Environment training area at Honington and as props for training.

A base spokesman said: "It will allow personnel to practice operating in the CAGE in a realistic set up of a Tornado flight line and the inherent dangers that can be found when clearing individuals from and operating weapon systems in this type of environment."

The Tornado was withdrawn from service on March 31 after four decades of service in which it formed the backbone of UK airpower.

