Rhea causes traffic chaos on A12

A rhea is causing traffic chaos on the A12 towards Ipswich by Colchester United's football stadium. Pictures: LUKE SCOFIELD Archant

A rhea is causing major tailbacks on the A12 by the Colchester United football stadium.

It’s not clear yet where the rhea has escaped from, although it is headed southbound along the northbound carriageway of the A12 towards Ipswich.

Drivers have reported that tailbacks have reached at least five miles long on both lanes of the road.

A passerby said: “An ostrich is causing traffic chaos. An ostrich.

“It has caused tailbacks of at least five miles heading towards Ipswich.”

Luke Scorfield, who was caught up in the chaos on the A12, said: “It was very unexpected. It was only a short delay. It ram across the road, stopped a few cars. Then ran off to cause some more problems. Was able to get away quite quickly fortunately!”

Motorists sat in traffic have been captured on video trying to move the bird off the northbound carriageway.

A spokeswoman for Highways England said: “We are aware of bird on the loose between junctions 27 and 28 of the A12 near Colchester.

“We do not have authority over the road, although Essex Police have been called to deal with the scene.”

Stay with us for updates on this developing story.