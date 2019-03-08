Overcast

Rhea causes traffic chaos on A12

PUBLISHED: 17:45 21 March 2019 | UPDATED: 18:23 21 March 2019

A rhea is causing traffic chaos on the A12 towards Ipswich by Colchester United's football stadium. Pictures: LUKE SCOFIELD

A rhea is causing traffic chaos on the A12 towards Ipswich by Colchester United's football stadium. Pictures: LUKE SCOFIELD

Archant

A rhea is causing major tailbacks on the A12 by the Colchester United football stadium.

It’s not clear yet where the rhea has escaped from, although it is headed southbound along the northbound carriageway of the A12 towards Ipswich.

Drivers have reported that tailbacks have reached at least five miles long on both lanes of the road.

A passerby said: “An ostrich is causing traffic chaos. An ostrich.

“It has caused tailbacks of at least five miles heading towards Ipswich.”

Luke Scorfield, who was caught up in the chaos on the A12, said: “It was very unexpected. It was only a short delay. It ram across the road, stopped a few cars. Then ran off to cause some more problems. Was able to get away quite quickly fortunately!”

Motorists sat in traffic have been captured on video trying to move the bird off the northbound carriageway.

A spokeswoman for Highways England said: “We are aware of bird on the loose between junctions 27 and 28 of the A12 near Colchester.

“We do not have authority over the road, although Essex Police have been called to deal with the scene.”

Stay with us for updates on this developing story.

Guest found dead at Stoke by Nayland Hotel

Stoke by Nayland Hotel where a body was found Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man fighting for life after collision with lorry on A14

The East Anglian Air Ambulance airlifted a man with life-threatening injuries to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, after he was in a collision with a lorry on the A14, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EAAA

Entrepreneur snaps up village pub to save it from closure

New owner Mark Ward. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

O'Neill on season tickets, planning for League One and futures of Judge, Keane and Collins

Ipswich Town's general manager of football operations watches on alongside the club's owner, Marcus Evans. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Holiday park to be prosecuted over tenants staying on site all year round

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has said holiday home owners were told they could not live on site all year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

