Published: 12:12 PM July 19, 2021

At least two people were injured in a collision which left a Mercedes on its roof in Westley Road, Bury St Edmunds, today.

Three fire crews, two from Bury and one from Newmarket, were sent to the scene of the collision, which happened shortly after 10am, as well as two ambulances.

Police said a female had received a head injury, and a male casualty had received an injury to his hand. The extent of the injuries was unknown.

The Mercedes Benz C class was the only vehicle involved in the collision.

The road was closed following the collision.