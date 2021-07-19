News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Two injured as Mercedes overturns in Bury St Edmunds

Judy Rimmer

Published: 12:12 PM July 19, 2021   
Emergency services have attended accidents this morning on the A14 at Stowmarket and A1071 near Hadl

A road collision in Bury St Edmunds left two people injured (Stock image) - Credit: Staff

At least two people were injured in a collision which left a Mercedes on its roof in Westley Road, Bury St Edmunds, today.

Three fire crews, two from Bury and one from Newmarket, were sent to the scene of the collision, which happened shortly after 10am, as well as two ambulances.

Police said a female had received a head injury, and a male casualty had received an injury to his hand. The extent of the injuries was unknown. 

The Mercedes Benz C class was the only vehicle involved in the collision.

The road was closed following the collision.

Suffolk Live
Bury St Edmunds News

