5 roadworks for Suffolk motorists to plan their journeys around this week

Roadworks are taking place across Suffolk this week - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Roadworks are taking place throughout Suffolk this week — here's five to plan your journeys around.

Station Road, Bentley

Suffolk County Council has warned of works taking place in Station Road on Monday.

It will mean villagers travelling to or from places such as Brantham and Cattawade will need to find an alternative route to the A12.

Guildhall Street, Bury St Edmunds

CityFibre engineers are continuing to work in Guildhall Street, meaning the road leading to Westgate Street remains closed to motorists.

It is expected the road will remain shut until December 17.

Woodbridge Road, Ipswich

Woodbridge Road is one of the key routes from east Ipswich to the town centre, but it is set to be closed next Sunday for Anglian Water works.

The works are taking place near the roundabout with Spring Road.

A1021 Orwell Road, Felixstowe

Works at the end of Orwell Road that connects with Garrison Lane have been shut off until December 13.

Drivers are being forced to go along the seafront or through nearby residential streets.

Barton Hill, Bury St Edmunds

The road north of Bury St Edmunds off the A134 is shut off from Monday until the start of April.

However, the road closure will be taken down from December 17 to January 5.