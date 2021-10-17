News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Road closed and two people taken to hospital following Lakenheath crash

Police were called to the A1065 on Sunday morning

Two people have been taken to hospital this morning following a crash on the A1065 at Lakenheath. 

Suffolk police were called to the incident at 5.17am on Sunday. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the road was currently closed while officers attended the scene. 

Two people are in hospital, the nature of their injuries is unclear at this time. 

Officers said it is unclear when the road will re-open. 

Lakenheath News

