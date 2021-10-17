Published: 10:11 AM October 17, 2021

Police were called to the A1065 on Sunday morning - Credit: Google Maps

Two people have been taken to hospital this morning following a crash on the A1065 at Lakenheath.

Suffolk police were called to the incident at 5.17am on Sunday.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the road was currently closed while officers attended the scene.

Two people are in hospital, the nature of their injuries is unclear at this time.

Officers said it is unclear when the road will re-open.