Five-vehicle crash blocks busy road near RAF Lakenheath

The A1065 near RAF Lakenheath in west Suffolk is blocked after a four-vehicle crash - Credit: SUFFOLK POLICE

A five-vehicle crash has blocked a busy road near RAF Lakenheath in west Suffolk.

The A1065 is currently blocked between the junction with the B1112 in Eriswell and the US Air Force base due to the collision, a Suffolk police spokesman said.

#ROADCLOSED #A1065 is currently closed north of the Eriswell cross road following a 5 vehicle RTC. No Injuries.



We are working to get 2 badly damaged cars off the road so the road can be reopened.



#1988 #A11@SuffolkPolice @NSRAPT @48FighterWing @RAFMildenhall pic.twitter.com/bP6OkSsdDf — Mildenhall Police (@MildnhallPolice) December 8, 2021

Police were called just after 7am to reports of a four-vehicle crash, but when officers arrived on the scene they discovered the collision had actually involved five vehicles.

Officers from Mildenhall police informed the public they were working remove two "badly damaged" cars from the road, but said no injuries had been reported.

