News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

A11 closed as emergency services attend serious crash

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 9:41 PM June 26, 2021   
Both lanes were initially closed to traffic following a collision near Colchester Picture: SARAH LU

The A11 at Barton Mills has been closed by police

The A11 near Mildenhall is closed in both directions after emergency services were called to a serious collision.

Suffolk police confirmed officers were called to the road at Barton Mills shortly before 9pm on Saturday.

However, a spokesman was unable to reveal how many vehicles were involved in the collision or provide the conditions of the motorists.

Three Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service crews from Mildenhall and Newmarket stations were also called to the scene.

Mildenhall News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Previously unissued photo dated 16/05/2021 of Health Secretary Matt Hancock with adviser Gina Colada

Video

Matt Hancock faces calls to resign after allegation of affair with aide

Brad Jones

Author Picture Icon
Alex Jay purchased the derelict property which was shown on the BBC 1 programme at a London auction 

Ipswich home transformed on BBC's Homes Under the Hammer

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Mark Ashton first day 7

Ipswich Town Transfer News

'We're working tirelessly... I'm hopeful of new signings fairly shortly'...

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Flynn Downes, Myles Kenlock and Kayden Jackson will begin pre-season training with the U23s.

Six senior players - including Downes - will start pre-season with...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon