A11 closed as emergency services attend serious crash

Published: 9:41 PM June 26, 2021

The A11 at Barton Mills has been closed by police

The A11 near Mildenhall is closed in both directions after emergency services were called to a serious collision.

Suffolk police confirmed officers were called to the road at Barton Mills shortly before 9pm on Saturday.

However, a spokesman was unable to reveal how many vehicles were involved in the collision or provide the conditions of the motorists.

Three Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service crews from Mildenhall and Newmarket stations were also called to the scene.