Driver crashes into barrier on A11

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 12:09 PM August 22, 2021   
The collision happened on the A11 at Newmarket 

The collision happened on the A11 at Newmarket - Credit: Google Maps

A driver crashed into a barrier on the A11 near Newmarket after coming off the road on Saturday after two cars were involved in an accident.

The collision happened at 2pm on the A11 southbound at A1304 at Newmarket when a Toyota Yaris hit the crash barrier while another car failed to stop, Mildenhall Police tweeted.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the collision.

Anyone with any information should contact PC1815 Burke with details quoting CAD 221.



Newmarket News
Newmarket News

