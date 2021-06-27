News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Motorcyclist seriously injured after A11 accident

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 7:59 AM June 27, 2021    Updated: 8:32 AM June 27, 2021
The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust has been rated as Requires Improvement in a shocking

The A11 was closed last night near Mildenhall after a motorbike rider was taken to hospital - Credit: Archant Norfolk

A motorcyclist has been left with a serious leg injury after an accident on the A11 near Mildenhall last night. 

The rider was taken to hospital with “major leg trauma” Suffolk police said. 

They were called at around 8.50pm on Saturday.

The A11 from Barton Mills to Newmarket was closed in both directions but reopened at 4am. 

Three Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service crews from Mildenhall and Newmarket stations were also called to the scene.

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk Constabulary
East of England Ambulance Service
Suffolk Live
Mildenhall News
Newmarket News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Previously unissued photo dated 16/05/2021 of Health Secretary Matt Hancock with adviser Gina Colada

Video

Matt Hancock faces calls to resign after allegation of affair with aide

Brad Jones

Author Picture Icon
Alex Jay purchased the derelict property which was shown on the BBC 1 programme at a London auction 

Ipswich home transformed on BBC's Homes Under the Hammer

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Mark Ashton first day 7

Ipswich Town Transfer News

'We're working tirelessly... I'm hopeful of new signings fairly shortly'...

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
An aerial view of Ipswich Town's Portman Road stadium and Ed Sheeran. Photo: PA

Suffolk Live

How can I watch Ed Sheeran's Euro 2020 gig?

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus