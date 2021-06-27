Motorcyclist seriously injured after A11 accident

Published: 7:59 AM June 27, 2021 Updated: 8:32 AM June 27, 2021

The A11 was closed last night near Mildenhall after a motorbike rider was taken to hospital - Credit: Archant Norfolk

A motorcyclist has been left with a serious leg injury after an accident on the A11 near Mildenhall last night.

The rider was taken to hospital with “major leg trauma” Suffolk police said.

They were called at around 8.50pm on Saturday.

The A11 from Barton Mills to Newmarket was closed in both directions but reopened at 4am.

Three Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service crews from Mildenhall and Newmarket stations were also called to the scene.