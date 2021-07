Published: 8:30 AM July 1, 2021

The A1120 has been closed by police following the crash

A road leading to the A140 is closed in both directions following a crash.

Three fire crews have been called to the scene of the crash on the A1120, which happened before 6.50am on Thursday.

The road has been shut between Stowupland and Forward Green, close to the junction with Church Road.

Suffolk police and Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service have been approached for comment.

Stay with us for updates on this breaking story.