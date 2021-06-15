News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
A12 reopened after three-car crash

Holly Hume

Published: 5:16 PM June 15, 2021    Updated: 6:19 PM June 15, 2021
The crash happened in the southbound lane of the A12 at Wangford.

The crash happened in the southbound lane of the A12 at Wangford. - Credit: Google Streetview

Emergency services were called to the A12 in east Suffolk this afternoon after a crash involving three cars.

Officers from Suffolk police were alerted at 4.10pm today that three vehicles had crashed on the A12 southbound at Wangford.

An ambulance was dispatched to the scene, however the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Several crews of firefighters also attended, from Southwold, Wrentham and Lowestoft South.

The southbound lane of the A12 was closed while two of the cars are recovered, but has now been reopened.


