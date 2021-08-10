News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Northbound A12 partially blocked after crash

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 5:44 PM August 10, 2021   
The crash, involving an Alfa Romeo and a Ford Ecosport, happened on the A12 at Saxmundham

A stretch of the A12 is partially blocked after a two-car crash that saw one woman sustain a neck injury.

Police were called to the scene of the crash on the northbound carriageway at Saxmundham shortly before 4.15pm Tuesday, August 10.

Ambulance and fire crews were also called to the crash, which involved an Alfa Romeo Stelvio Speciale and a Ford EcoSport.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said one person involved, a woman in her 60s, suffered a neck injury.

He added the injury is not believed to be serious or life-threatening.

Rendham Road and Brook Farm Road remain closed while police are on scene, with access to the A12 blocked.

The southbound carriageway remains open.

