News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

A12 closed and person trapped after two vehicle crash in Suffolk village

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 11:41 AM September 1, 2022
The A12 is closed at Wrentham after a crash

The A12 is closed at Wrentham after a crash - Credit: Google Maps

Part of the A12 is currently closed and one person is trapped after a two vehicle crash in one Suffolk village.

Emergency services were called at about 11am to the High Street in Wrentham.

The crash happened in the northbound carriageway but the road has closed in both directions.

A total of three appliances from Suffolk Fire & Rescue Service are in attendance from Wrentham and Lowestoft South.

A spokesman for Suffolk County Council said at least one person is trapped in a vehicle.

Police and ambulance crews are also at the scene.

The AA Traffic Map is showing building traffic in the area.

Most Read

  1. 1 Town interested in Danish striker ahead of transfer deadline
  2. 2 'Fairytale' cottage up for sale for first time in over 90 years
  3. 3 Popular dog walking spot and fishing lake for sale
  1. 4 Unexploded bomb found in Suffolk village
  2. 5 Ipswich Town working on deal for striker Ahadme
  3. 6 Suffolk coastal village's history to be explored in new series of BBC show
  4. 7 West Brom show late interest in Simpson
  5. 8 £60,000 worth of copper cable stolen from broadband boxes in west Suffolk
  6. 9 Plans submitted for Papa John's takeaway in Suffolk town
  7. 10 Former BBC presenter Bill Turnbull dies aged 66

Drivers have been urged to find alternative routes.

A12
Suffolk Live News
A12 Suffolk News

Don't Miss

Town players celebrate after going 1-0 ahead.

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: How Town's 6-0 win against Northampton unfolded

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
A visualisation of the garden village on the North Of Lowestoft Consultation website.

East Suffolk Council

New 1,300 home garden village and major developments earmarked

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
The cottage is in Winston, near Debenham

See inside 'charming' mid Suffolk cottage up for sale for £475k

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A new pet clinic will be offering discounted care to help owners with the cost of living crisis

Cost of Living

Vets to offer discounted pet care as owners struggle with cost of living

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon