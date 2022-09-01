A12 closed and person trapped after two vehicle crash in Suffolk village
Published: 11:41 AM September 1, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
Part of the A12 is currently closed and one person is trapped after a two vehicle crash in one Suffolk village.
Emergency services were called at about 11am to the High Street in Wrentham.
The crash happened in the northbound carriageway but the road has closed in both directions.
A total of three appliances from Suffolk Fire & Rescue Service are in attendance from Wrentham and Lowestoft South.
A spokesman for Suffolk County Council said at least one person is trapped in a vehicle.
Police and ambulance crews are also at the scene.
The AA Traffic Map is showing building traffic in the area.
Drivers have been urged to find alternative routes.