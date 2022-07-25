A12 closed after two-car crash near Latitude Festival site
Published: 12:01 PM July 25, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
Part of the A12 is closed after a crash close to where Latitude Festival was being held this weekend.
Emergency services were called at about 11am on Monday to reports of a two-vehicle crash on the northbound carriageway at Blythburgh, near Henham Park.
A diversion route has been put in place and motorists are urged to avoid the area, Suffolk police said.
An ambulance crew is at the scene and victims are conscious and breathing.
Three fire engines have also attended the crash.