A12 closed after two-car crash near Latitude Festival site

The A12 is partially closed near the site of Latitude Festival - Credit: Google Maps

Part of the A12 is closed after a crash close to where Latitude Festival was being held this weekend.

Emergency services were called at about 11am on Monday to reports of a two-vehicle crash on the northbound carriageway at Blythburgh, near Henham Park.

A12 Blythburgh closed northbound between A144 Darsham turning and A1095 Southwold turning. Police on scene dealing. Please find an alternative route #suffolkroads — Suffolk Police (@SuffolkPolice) July 25, 2022

A diversion route has been put in place and motorists are urged to avoid the area, Suffolk police said.

Police dealing with a two vehicle RTC on the A12 at #Blythburgh– called at just before 11am – diversions onto A144 in place & drivers are advised to avoid the area. Fire & ambulance on scene – casualties conscious and breathing. — Suffolk Police (@SuffolkPolice) July 25, 2022

An ambulance crew is at the scene and victims are conscious and breathing.

Three fire engines have also attended the crash.