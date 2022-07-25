News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
A12 closed after two-car crash near Latitude Festival site

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 12:01 PM July 25, 2022
The A12 is partially closed near the site of Latitude Festival

The A12 is partially closed near the site of Latitude Festival - Credit: Google Maps

Part of the A12 is closed after a crash close to where Latitude Festival was being held this weekend.

Emergency services were called at about 11am on Monday to reports of a two-vehicle crash on the northbound carriageway at Blythburgh, near Henham Park.

A diversion route has been put in place and motorists are urged to avoid the area, Suffolk police said.

An ambulance crew is at the scene and victims are conscious and breathing.

Three fire engines have also attended the crash.

